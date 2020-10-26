Submit a Project Advertise
Strelka KB Announces Five Teams to Reimagine Saratov City Center in Russia

Strelka KB has announced five teams selected for the international competition to integrate development of 5 sites in Saratov, Russia. A total of 67 applications were submitted from 24 countries, and the jury reviewed all the submitted applications to select participants for the second stage. The participants needed to propose a framework of planning, programming, landscaping and transport solutions for the project sites across Saratov City Center.

Courtesy of Strelka KB

Courtesy of Strelka KB
The competition sties included the former Saratov-Tsentralny airport, the memorial Park Pobedy (Victory Park) on Sokolovaya mountain, the Ostrov Zelyonyy (Green Island), Glebuchev Ovrag (Glebuchev Ravine), and Pokrovskie Peski Island. Now each of the shortlisted teams has to develop a concept proposal for the integrated spatial development of the five territories as specified in the Competition Brief. Based on the outcomes of this stage, the jury will select two finalists. The five teams selected are below:

KARRES EN BRANDS (The Netherlands) / MANDAWORKS (Sweden) / KOSMOS (Russia)

Courtesy of Strelka KB
Arteza (Russia) / Megabudka (Russia) / Citymakers (Russia) / The Faculty of Biology of Saratov State University (Russia) / The Transportation Design Studio (Russia)

Courtesy of Strelka KB
l'AUC (France) / Mosbach Paysagistes (France) / OFFICE Kersten Geers David Van Severen (Belgium)

Courtesy of Strelka KB
ADEPT (Denmark) / TOBE Architects (Russia) / Buro Happold (Germany)

Courtesy of Strelka KB
Novaya (Russia) / Wagon Landscaping SAS (France) / Mæ Architects Ltd (UK) / GRACE SRL (Italy) / LABORATORIO PERMANENTE DEGLI ARCHITETTI NICOLA RUSSI E ANGELICA SYLOS LABINI (Italy) / SNoU project Ltd (Rusia) / M4 Ltd (Russia) / 8 lines (Russia) / Novoe (Russia)

Courtesy of Strelka KB
The Open International Competition for the Best Architectural and Urban Planning Concepts for the Integrated Development of Saratov's City Centre was launched on July 20, 2020. The Government of the Saratov Region will make a final decision, and the winner will be announced in Spring, 2021.

More information about the competition is available on the competition website.

