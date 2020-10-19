Culture The Renovation of Tianbao Cave District of Erlang Town / Jiakun Architects

+ 50

Architect In Charge: Jiakun Liu

Design Team: Ying Yang, Qi Han, Weikun Zhu, Feng Wen, Yiming Qu, Luyi Wu, Su Liu, Qiuye Tao, Xiangdong Liu, Zhiming Wei, Jing Li

Lighting Design: Brandston Partnership Inc.

Corporate Company Of Interior Construction Drawing: Chengdu Qingmuyuanyi Design Company

Project Management: Langjiu Jijian

Project Construction: Sichuan Lianxing Architectural Engineering Company; Z&F; Sichuan Wankun Landscape

Client: Sichuan Gulin Langjiu Group

City: Luzhou

Country: China

More Specs

Less Specs

Background. The project site is located in Erlang Town, Gulin County in Luzhou City, next to Chishui River basin that is naturally perfect for making good liquors. It is in the middle part of the cliff under Tianbao Peak. There are Tianbao Cave, Dibao Cave, and Renhe Cave, which are the largest natural liquor-storage caves in the world.

Save this picture! original site. Image Courtesy of Jiakun Architects

Concept Pavilion. Extract the classic image of “Pavilion” from Chinese classical architecture as the prototype. Utilize the contemporary technique to express traditional connotations, echoing the brand culture of Lang.

Pan Museum. The project adopts the strategy of literary narration to organize the content of multiple spatial function nodes, which creates a continuous spatial scenario. The circulation focuses on the arrangement of rhythm. According to the location, height difference, and modality of the site, the space of light and shade, opening and closing, loose and tight, twists, and turns are thoughtfully organized to enrich visitors’ experience.

Save this picture! The Reception Lounge view from entrance. Image © Arch-Exist

The Overall Layout. The site was originally the production area of Lang liquor, which has been one of the leading Chinese liquors for centuries. The new buildings replace the old ones with poor conditions and connect the reserved buildings scattered among the mountains in a circular loop.

Entrance Pergola. Composed bamboo and steel together construct a sixty-meter-long green tunnel, giving people a strong sense of space. The heliophilous trigonometry climbs as time goes by, swaying the shadow.

Save this picture! entrance flower shelves GIF. Image Courtesy of Jiakun Architects

The Reception Lounge. The weathering steel pavilion cantilevers on the foundation bed that visitors are able to overlook the natural beauty. The interior of the foundation bed is a reception hall. The long horizontal window facing the Chishui River provides a photo frame of distant mountains.

Poetic Liquor Yard. The Poetic Liquor Yard demonstrates famous quotes about Chinese liquors. The three sides of the overhanging corridor are enclosed, surrounded by the mirror-like water.

The Tree Yard. Walk through the plank road in the woods and enter into the Tree Yard. The Tree Yard has low space with a suspending roof. Windows are designed when there are trees, allowing the sun to draw a mosaic of light on the ground. The panoramic projection on the surrounding walls presenting the liquor-making scene.

Exhibition Hall of Lang. Following the Tree Yard, visitors will arrive at the Exhibition Hall of Lang. Full height racks are arranged on both sides. Mirrors are installed on the ceiling and the ground, applying the sense of “limitlessness” through multiple reflections.

Save this picture! The Tree Yard & Exhibition Hall of Lang section

Blending Experience Area. Move along the corridor to reach the blending experience area. Under the concrete arched beams, there are scattered individual blending experience rooms.

Liquor Tasting Pavilion. The Liquor Tasting Pavilion with the far-reaching eaves stands in the sky and is surrounded by water. With a cup of Lang in the gentle breeze, visitors can gaze into the distance.

Terraced Garden. Visitors walk through the cherry blossoms along the cascade of stairs and are able to enjoy various sceneries.

Plank Walkway and Lounge Bridge. The plank walkway and the lounge bridge wind through the woods.

Save this picture! Plank Walkway and Lounge Bridge. Image © Arch-Exist

The Sloped Elevator & Cliff Restaurant & Renhe Cave. The sloped elevator stands up to the mountain, connecting the Cliff Restaurant and Renhe Cave.

Material and Construction. The fair-faced concrete and the local stone are piled up and integrated into the landscape, forming the bed of basic functional areas. The orange-red weathering steel framework is cantilevered over the bed, lightly floating in the sky, which conveys the Oriental classical imagination dwelling in nature.

The project is interwoven in two characteristics, SEDIMENT, and FLOATING, being integrated into the mountain and tripping in the landscape.