  5. Culture The Renovation of Tianbao Cave District of Erlang Town / Jiakun Architects

The Reception Lounge view from entrance. Image © Arch-ExistPlank Walkway and Lounge Bridge. Image © Arch-Exist© Arch-Exist17m panorama window. Image © Arch-Exist+ 50

  • Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang
Landscape Architecture, Renovation
Luzhou, China
  • Architect In Charge:Jiakun Liu
  • Design Team:Ying Yang, Qi Han, Weikun Zhu, Feng Wen, Yiming Qu, Luyi Wu, Su Liu, Qiuye Tao, Xiangdong Liu, Zhiming Wei, Jing Li
  • Lighting Design:Brandston Partnership Inc.
  • Corporate Company Of Interior Construction Drawing:Chengdu Qingmuyuanyi Design Company
  • Project Management:Langjiu Jijian
  • Project Construction:Sichuan Lianxing Architectural Engineering Company; Z&F; Sichuan Wankun Landscape
  • Client:Sichuan Gulin Langjiu Group
  • City:Luzhou
  • Country:China
terrace garden. Image © Arch-Exist
Background. The project site is located in Erlang Town, Gulin County in Luzhou City, next to Chishui River basin that is naturally perfect for making good liquors. It is in the middle part of the cliff under Tianbao Peak. There are Tianbao Cave, Dibao Cave, and Renhe Cave, which are the largest natural liquor-storage caves in the world.

original site. Image Courtesy of Jiakun Architects
Concept Pavilion. Extract the classic image of “Pavilion” from Chinese classical architecture as the prototype. Utilize the contemporary technique to express traditional connotations, echoing the brand culture of Lang.

sketch
rendering
Pan Museum. The project adopts the strategy of literary narration to organize the content of multiple spatial function nodes, which creates a continuous spatial scenario. The circulation focuses on the arrangement of rhythm. According to the location, height difference, and modality of the site, the space of light and shade, opening and closing, loose and tight, twists, and turns are thoughtfully organized to enrich visitors’ experience.

The Reception Lounge view from entrance. Image © Arch-Exist
tilted elevator. Image © Arch-Exist
The Overall Layout. The site was originally the production area of Lang liquor, which has been one of the leading Chinese liquors for centuries. The new buildings replace the old ones with poor conditions and connect the reserved buildings scattered among the mountains in a circular loop.

Entrance Pergola. Composed bamboo and steel together construct a sixty-meter-long green tunnel, giving people a strong sense of space. The heliophilous trigonometry climbs as time goes by, swaying the shadow.

entrance flower shelves GIF. Image Courtesy of Jiakun Architects
materials_bamboo and steel. Image © Arch-Exist
The Reception Lounge. The weathering steel pavilion cantilevers on the foundation bed that visitors are able to overlook the natural beauty. The interior of the foundation bed is a reception hall. The long horizontal window facing the Chishui River provides a photo frame of distant mountains.

The Reception Lounge interior. Image © Arch-Exist
17m panorama window. Image © Arch-Exist
Poetic Liquor Yard. The Poetic Liquor Yard demonstrates famous quotes about Chinese liquors. The three sides of the overhanging corridor are enclosed, surrounded by the mirror-like water.

© Arch-Exist
Poetic Liquor Yard. Image © Arch-Exist
The Tree Yard. Walk through the plank road in the woods and enter into the Tree Yard. The Tree Yard has low space with a suspending roof. Windows are designed when there are trees, allowing the sun to draw a mosaic of light on the ground. The panoramic projection on the surrounding walls presenting the liquor-making scene.

The Tree Yard. Image © Arch-Exist
Exhibition Hall of Lang. Following the Tree Yard, visitors will arrive at the Exhibition Hall of Lang. Full height racks are arranged on both sides. Mirrors are installed on the ceiling and the ground, applying the sense of “limitlessness” through multiple reflections.  

© Arch-Exist
The Tree Yard & Exhibition Hall of Lang section
Exhibition Hall of Lang. Image © Arch-Exist
Blending Experience Area. Move along the corridor to reach the blending experience area. Under the concrete arched beams, there are scattered individual blending experience rooms.

Blending Experience Area. Image © Arch-Exist
Blending Experience Area. Image © Arch-Exist
Liquor Tasting Pavilion. The Liquor Tasting Pavilion with the far-reaching eaves stands in the sky and is surrounded by water. With a cup of Lang in the gentle breeze, visitors can gaze into the distance.

Liquor Tasting Pavilion . Image © Arch-Exist
Terraced Garden. Visitors walk through the cherry blossoms along the cascade of stairs and are able to enjoy various sceneries.

terrace garden. Image © Arch-Exist
© Arch-Exist
Plank Walkway and Lounge Bridge. The plank walkway and the lounge bridge wind through the woods.

Plank Walkway and Lounge Bridge. Image © Arch-Exist
The Sloped Elevator & Cliff Restaurant & Renhe Cave. The sloped elevator stands up to the mountain, connecting the Cliff Restaurant and Renhe Cave.

tilted elevator. Image © Arch-Exist
tilted elevator. Image © Arch-Exist
Material and Construction. The fair-faced concrete and the local stone are piled up and integrated into the landscape, forming the bed of basic functional areas. The orange-red weathering steel framework is cantilevered over the bed, lightly floating in the sky, which conveys the Oriental classical imagination dwelling in nature. 

material_concrete arch. Image © Arch-Exist
material_stone wall. Image © Arch-Exist
The project is interwoven in two characteristics, SEDIMENT, and FLOATING, being integrated into the mountain and tripping in the landscape.

aerial view. Image © Arch-Exist
Project location

Address:Lang Foundation, Erlang Town, Gulin County, Luzhou, Sichuan, China

Cite: "Culture The Renovation of Tianbao Cave District of Erlang Town / Jiakun Architects" 19 Oct 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/949413/culture-the-renovation-of-tianbao-cave-district-of-erlang-town-jiakun-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

