Design Disruption Episode 5: Rethinking Retail + Restaurants with Chris van Duijn and Sean Slater

The COVID-19 Pandemic is a disruptive moment for our world, and it’s poised to spur transformative shifts in design, from how we experience our homes and offices to the plans of our cities. The webcast series Design Disruption explores these shifts—and address issues like climate change, inequality, and the housing crisis— through chats with visionaries like architects, designers, planners and thinkers; putting forward creative solutions and reimagining the future of the built environment.

EPISODE 5 will focus on Rethinking Retail + Restaurants. Our guests will be Chris van Duijn, partner at OMA, and Sean Slater, principal at RDC. Van Duijn has worked on several of OMA’s most notable retail projects, including the Prada stores in New York and Los Angeles, the Prada Transformer in Seoul, and the Hanwha Galleria Department Store in Seoul. Slater, who has practiced in Berkeley, Atlanta, Austin, and Los Angeles, has been designing retail and restaurant spaces for over 20 years. He is the author of the articles New Suburbanism: Reinventing Inner-Ring Suburbs and The Evolution of the Mall.

The series is co-hosted by New York-based architectural writer Sam Lubell, who has written ten books about architecture, and contributes regularly to the New York Times, the Los Angeles Times, Wallpaper, Dwell, and Architectural Digest; and Bangalore-based Social Entrepreneur Prathima Manohar, a contributor to The Times of India and founder of think do tank The Urban Vision. Our goal is to provide an international perspective, mixing guests from different continents. ArchDaily is the main media partner for this series.

Watch on YouTube : https://bit.ly/DesignDisruption

Watch on Facebook: https://bit.ly/DesignDisruptionFB

RSVP: http://bit.ly/DesignDisruptionEp5RSVP