ArchDaily’s 2020 Architectural Visualization Awards are now Open for Submissions.

Architectural visualizations have recently reached unthinkable levels, being a great source of inspiration and a fundamental part of the design process in architecture. This is why we are proud to announce the first edition of the ArchDaily Architecture Visualization Awards, where we will award the best of the year.

For us, visualizations have become a powerful tool that has helped us to think without limits about the design of our future cities, buildings and structures. This is one of the reasons why we decided to launch this competition: to find the best talent from around the world and discover who is setting trends with their work and aesthetics, helping us to visualize the future of architecture.

Send us your work and be part of the first edition of the ArchDaily Architectural Visualization Awards.

The competition is divided into 3 categories: Interior, Exterior and Conceptual. Each submission will be evaluated by popular vote and by a jury of ArchDaily Editors. All visualizations will be evaluated for their creativity and technique. The competition is open to the general public.

All finalists and winners will be widely published by ArchDaily.

Submissions Guidelines

All entries must be received by October 23rd, 12:00 pm EST

Images must be submitted as a .jpg

Visualizations must be original and suitable for publication on ArchDaily.

You may submit a maximum of five (5) entries.

You are required to submit the year in which you produced the visualization.

If the visualization was done by more than one person, you must specify all names in the "Name" section of the entry form.

Each entry has a fee of $10.00 USD.

By entering this contest you agree to allow ArchDaily to publish your visualization on ArchDaily and its related sites.

All questions should be sent through our contact form.

The ArchDaily Architectural Visualization Awards is presented by IPEVO, Cove.tool & Concepts.

Cove.tool is an automated sustainability consultant. It is redefining building performance, 3D performance visualization, and parametric optimization by building smarter, more accurate models in a tenth of the time. With its intuitive workflow and geometry plugins, cove.tool is equipping everyone with tools to analyze energy, daylight, water, climate, and cost.

Concepts is a vector-based app for architects to sketch, plan and communicate home designs and client workflows. Sketch from home, office or virtual setting on an infinite whiteboard with designer tools and COPIC colors. Edit, iterate, then share flexibly with PDF or CAD-based software.

Founded in 2005, IPEVO prides itself on providing visual communication solutions that are innovative, intuitive, and powerful. Designed with its users in mind, IPEVO’s interactive Document Cameras allow Architects and Designers to create an environment in which they’re able to clearly visualize, create, and present their work.