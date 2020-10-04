Cebicheria Restaurant / Mínima Arquitetura e Urbanismo

+ 22

Restaurant, Restaurant & Bar Interiors • Jardim Europa, Brazil Architects: mínima

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 2906 ft²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2018

Photographs Photographs: Rafaela Netto

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: Acasa Móveis , Accord Iluminação , Bella Iluminação , Coral , Elizabeth , Embramaco , Flórida Flores Permanentes , FulGrani , Help Clean , Ladrilhos Rochbeton , Magosil , PMC Ar Condicionado , Pertech , Piso de Pedra , Qcola , Quartzolit , Tok&Stok , Trimble Navigation , Veromibili , Yamato

Lead Architect: Carol Kaphan Zullo

Project Team: Marcell Alencar, Lucas Pasqualini, Bernat Mas Claramunt, Lais Pitta

Construction Management: Lucas Pasqualini

Execution Of Work: Cassiano Reformas, Ivanildo Coelho, Adão de Jesus dos Santos

Approval: Armando Celli

Landscaping: Miti Garden

Furniture: Estúdio Glória

Client: Alexandre Miqui

City: Jardim Europa

Country: Brazil

Text description provided by the architects. Alexandre Miqui, an experienced restaurateur, presented us with a challenge: transfer his business to a new location without closing it. His desire was to shut the doors one evening and reopen in an entirely new location the following day. The change needed to take place in the shortest possible time, and the budget was limited, so, from the beginning, reusing materials was the watchword.

The new property had previously housed other restaurants. This saved us from major changes to the blueprint and in some environments there were only minor adaptations.The kitchen was completely remodelled. It now meets the needs of the staff in preparing an entirely new menu.

In the dining room, the bar was relocated in order to gain greater fluidity and circulation. Its improved location is along the restaurant's right hand wall, under a void provided by a double height ceiling topped by a skylight. This zone has gained expression and a focal point with the addition of a bespoke metal shelf that climbs up the wall.

A ficus tree that formally divided the lateral space was transplanted to the restaurant’s entrance. It’s double height stature accentuates the configuration of an internal courtyard where customers are greeted. Projecting over this square is a new railing that borders the mezzanine, seeking to evoke classical Spanish balcony vernacular.

We put tables on the sidewalk with the intention to blend the internal courtyard with the neighbouring public square. This rare and beautiful pocket-sized park was designed by a legend of São Paulo architecture. A key premise of the project was the vision for Amauri to rekindle - even expand - the life it once had. This was especially important as, at that time, the street was still experiencing a low moment. It was suffering from the absence of many of the prestigious restaurants that once made it famous.

The façade was reorganized to make it cleaner and lighter. We expanded the openings as much as possible, ensuring greater interior-exterior integration and also allowing for a view for the mezzanine. Special attention was paid to the coverings so that each space had its own identity. As a final touch, we added natural and artificial plants at various points throughout which bring a natural feel to the entire space.

The restaurant opened at its new address after three and a half days, perfectly timed for the dinner service. We did not meet the original client timings but, considering the reuse of coverings, equipment, upholstery and furniture from the previous space, we consider the result quite remarkable. Lucky for us, Alexandre too.