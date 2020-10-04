Submit a Project Advertise
World
World
  Cebicheria Restaurant / Mínima Arquitetura e Urbanismo

Cebicheria Restaurant / Mínima Arquitetura e Urbanismo

Cebicheria Restaurant / Mínima Arquitetura e Urbanismo
© Rafaela Netto
  Curated by Matheus Pereira
Restaurant, Restaurant & Bar Interiors
Jardim Europa, Brazil
  Architects: mínima
  Area:  2906 ft²
  Year:  2018
  Photographs:  Rafaela Netto
  Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Acasa Móveis, Accord Iluminação, Bella Iluminação, Coral, Elizabeth, Embramaco, Flórida Flores Permanentes, FulGrani, Help Clean, Ladrilhos Rochbeton, Magosil, PMC Ar Condicionado, Pertech, Piso de Pedra, Qcola, Quartzolit, Tok&Stok, Trimble Navigation, Veromibili, Yamato
  Lead Architect:Carol Kaphan Zullo
  Project Team:Marcell Alencar, Lucas Pasqualini, Bernat Mas Claramunt, Lais Pitta
  Construction Management:Lucas Pasqualini
  Execution Of Work:Cassiano Reformas, Ivanildo Coelho, Adão de Jesus dos Santos
  Approval:Armando Celli
  Landscaping:Miti Garden
  Furniture:Estúdio Glória
  City:Jardim Europa
  Country:Brazil
© Rafaela Netto
Text description provided by the architects. Alexandre Miqui, an experienced restaurateur, presented us with a challenge: transfer his business to a new location without closing it. His desire was to shut the doors one evening and reopen in an entirely new location the following day. The change needed to take place in the shortest possible time, and the budget was limited, so, from the beginning, reusing materials was the watchword.

Ground floor
Ground floor
© Rafaela Netto
The new property had previously housed other restaurants. This saved us from major changes to the blueprint and in some environments there were only minor adaptations.The kitchen was completely remodelled. It now meets the needs of the staff in preparing an entirely new menu.

© Rafaela Netto
Section
Section
© Rafaela Netto
In the dining room, the bar was relocated in order to gain greater fluidity and circulation. Its improved location is along the restaurant's right hand wall, under a void provided by a double height ceiling topped by a skylight. This zone has gained expression and a focal point with the addition of a bespoke metal shelf that climbs up the wall.

© Rafaela Netto
A ficus tree that formally divided the lateral space was transplanted to the restaurant's entrance. It's double height stature accentuates the configuration of an internal courtyard where customers are greeted. Projecting over this square is a new railing that borders the mezzanine, seeking to evoke classical Spanish balcony vernacular.

© Rafaela Netto
We put tables on the sidewalk with the intention to blend the internal courtyard with the neighbouring public square. This rare and beautiful pocket-sized park was designed by a legend of São Paulo architecture. A key premise of the project was the vision for Amauri to rekindle - even expand - the life it once had. This was especially important as, at that time, the street was still experiencing a low moment. It was suffering from the absence of many of the prestigious restaurants that once made it famous.

© Rafaela Netto
The façade was reorganized to make it cleaner and lighter. We expanded the openings as much as possible, ensuring greater interior-exterior integration and also allowing for a view for the mezzanine. Special attention was paid to the coverings so that each space had its own identity. As a final touch, we added natural and artificial plants at various points throughout which bring a natural feel to the entire space. 

© Rafaela Netto
The restaurant opened at its new address after three and a half days, perfectly timed for the dinner service. We did not meet the original client timings but, considering the reuse of coverings, equipment, upholstery and furniture from the previous space, we consider the result quite remarkable. Lucky for us, Alexandre too.

© Rafaela Netto
Address:Amauri Street, Jardim Europa, São Paulo, SP, Brazil

mínima
Cite: "Cebicheria Restaurant / Mínima Arquitetura e Urbanismo" [Restaurante Cebicheria / Mínima Arquitetura e Urbanismo] 04 Oct 2020. ArchDaily.

