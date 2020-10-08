EGGER Launches First Collection Designed for North America

Save this picture! A collection that is thoughtfully designed to represent the wants and needs of the North American market.

The first EGGER Decorative Collection designed specifically for the North American market launched the first of October, offering a full range of matching decorative surface options. Architects, designers, fabricators and distributors exploring this inaugural collection will discover the power of more: more possibilities, more inspiration, more services and more accessibility, thanks to the new collection app.

“With this collection, customers can be confident they will find the perfect decors for their projects, with the quality and innovation our life-long customers have come to expect from EGGER products,” said Michaela Gimpl, Decor Management Expert at EGGER.

The collection delivers a comprehensive range of authentic woodgrain and material reproductions, alongside solid colors, in texture finishes ranging from trendy ultra-matte to upscale, mirror-like gloss to embossed-in-register (EIR) textures, which offer the authentic character of real wood. The most successful decors of the previous global collection continue to be available, supplemented with new trends from Europe and designs developed specially for the North American market.

Save this picture! PerfectSense lacquered boards offer visually striking matte and gloss surfaces, with durability and resistance to scratches and abrasions.

Decors will be available across a full product suite, including thermally fused laminates (TFL), laminates and edge banding (with more than 200 matching, accent and end grain variants). The collection also includes laminates with a colored core for seamless finishes and painting grade TFL and edge banding for maximum creative latitude.

EGGER’s Feelwood and PerfectSense ranges are premium highlights of the collection, delivering striking, upscale looks for any project. Feelwood creates the stunning look and feel of real wood with deep textures, in a versatile surface material that is an excellent alternative to solid wood or wood veneers—with greater durability and lower cost. PerfectSense lacquered boards offer visually striking matte and gloss surfaces, with durability and resistance to scratches and abrasions.

To better serve the needs of architects, designers and fabricators as they work to meet project deadlines and deliver the high-quality, trend-oriented furniture and the interior design looks their customers demand, EGGER is also launching its first EGGER Decorative Collection app. The app works hand-in-hand with traditional sample books and print marketing brochures to offer the best of the collection at your fingertips.

“With our first EGGER Decorative Collection for the North American market and complementary app, architects, designers and fabricators are poised to seize opportunities and bring their ideas to life,” said Lisa Thornton, Head of Marketing for North America at EGGER. “Our aim is to provide the best possible package of products and services for the design and implementation of trend-oriented furniture and interior design.”

Decor Offerings

Save this picture! Feelwood creates the stunning look and feel of real wood with deep textures, in a versatile surface material that is an excellent alternative to solid wood or wood veneers—with greater durability and lower cost.