Submit a Project Advertise
World
Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2020 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Refurbishment
  4. Brazil
  5. DN Apartament / BC Arquitetos

DN Apartament / BC Arquitetos

Save this project
DN Apartament / BC Arquitetos

© Denilson Machado© Denilson Machado© Denilson Machado© Denilson Machado+ 17

  • Curated by Matheus Pereira
Refurbishment, Apartment Interiors
Jardins, Brazil
  • Architects: BC Arquitetos
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  230
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2020
  • Photographs Photographs:  Denilson Machado
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: AutoDesk, Chaos Group, Arquivo Contemporâneo, Artemobilia Antiquario, Casa Franceza, Dpot, Galeria Lume, Loja Etel Carmona, Passado Composto, Tresuno, Trimble Navigation
  • Design Team:Bruno Carvalho, Camila Avelar, Mariana Gregori, Marcela Catão
  • Engineering:Lampur Engenharia
  • Lighting Design:Maneco Quinderé
  • Production:Aldi Flosi
  • City:Jardins
  • Country:Brazil
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Denilson Machado
© Denilson Machado

Text description provided by the architects. The concept of the project emerged from modernist influences and from narratives that guide new ways of living, inspired by contemporary and minimalist perspectives. Roberto Burle Marx, a renowned Brazilian landscape architect - the same profession as the owner himself - was one of the most influential and successful modernists in Brazil. Concrete covered columns guided the design, becoming one of the project's highlights, emphasizing the architectural references and inspirations.

Save this picture!
© Denilson Machado
© Denilson Machado
Save this picture!
Floor Plan
Floor Plan
Save this picture!
© Denilson Machado
© Denilson Machado

A selection of elements, raw and mineral materials, such as concrete and terrazzo - a mixture of cement and stone aggregates - were carefully picked for the project to complement the natural walnut wood that covers almost the entire apartment, creating a unique combination of materials and enriching the design. Three fundamental principles have guided the project, which we describe as a gallery apartment. A clean, sensorial, and scenographic architecture that focuses on the connection between the spaces, containing only a few elements apart from the already mentioned mineral materials.

Save this picture!
© Denilson Machado
© Denilson Machado

The project features a fine selection of original Brazilian furniture by great artists from the '50s and '60s - yet another passion of the owner - such as the Ouro Preto chairs (Artemobília antique store), Pétala coffee table by Jorge Zalszupin (Etel Carmona store), Jangada lounge chair by Jean Gillon (Artemobília antique store), mtf600 chairs by Geraldo de Barros (Dpot store), and Mole armchair by Sérgio Rodrigues (Artemobília antique store).

Save this picture!
© Denilson Machado
© Denilson Machado

It also showcases antique items such as a vintage piece of furniture from the mid-19th century (Arnaldo Danemberg antique store) and a glass chandelier by Studio Dominici (Passado Composto store). The collection also includes designs from Jader Almeida (Arquivo Contemporâneo store), a promising and recognized designer who has many award-winning pieces.

Save this picture!
© Denilson Machado
© Denilson Machado

Poetic contemporary artworks such as Claudio Edinger's picture of São Paulo, Claudio Alvarez's metal sculpture, Florian Raiss's bronze head sculpture (all from Lume art gallery), and an old photograph from the client's family collection, are also at the heart of this project that is filled with affective memory, art, history, and references of architecture and furniture design from the mid-20th century.

Save this picture!
© Denilson Machado
© Denilson Machado

In the dining room area integrated to the kitchen, yet another table by Sérgio Rodrigues and original leather chairs by Jorge Zalszupin stand out. The lamp, author unknown, was picked out by the owner during trips to the Nordic countries and was used here to add affective memories to this environment, where the owners spend so much time. The master bathroom follows the same architectural approach of the whole project, the floor and walls are covered in terrazzo, all fixtures and hardware are from Brazilian brand Deca and have a black matte finish, creating a dense and original atmosphere. Works by Florian Raiss highlight the importance of art as one of the project's cornerstones.

Save this picture!
© Denilson Machado
© Denilson Machado

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Jardins, São Paulo - State of São Paulo, Brazil

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
BC Arquitetos
Office

Products

WoodConcrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsRefurbishmentInterior DesignResidential InteriorsApartment InteriorsBrazil
Cite: "DN Apartament / BC Arquitetos" [Apartamento DN / BC Arquitetos] 23 Sep 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/948201/dn-apartament-bc-arquitetos> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream