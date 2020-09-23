DN Apartament / BC Arquitetos

+ 17

Design Team: Bruno Carvalho, Camila Avelar, Mariana Gregori, Marcela Catão

Engineering: Lampur Engenharia

Lighting Design: Maneco Quinderé

Production: Aldi Flosi

City: Jardins

Country: Brazil

Text description provided by the architects. The concept of the project emerged from modernist influences and from narratives that guide new ways of living, inspired by contemporary and minimalist perspectives. Roberto Burle Marx, a renowned Brazilian landscape architect - the same profession as the owner himself - was one of the most influential and successful modernists in Brazil. Concrete covered columns guided the design, becoming one of the project's highlights, emphasizing the architectural references and inspirations.

A selection of elements, raw and mineral materials, such as concrete and terrazzo - a mixture of cement and stone aggregates - were carefully picked for the project to complement the natural walnut wood that covers almost the entire apartment, creating a unique combination of materials and enriching the design. Three fundamental principles have guided the project, which we describe as a gallery apartment. A clean, sensorial, and scenographic architecture that focuses on the connection between the spaces, containing only a few elements apart from the already mentioned mineral materials.

The project features a fine selection of original Brazilian furniture by great artists from the '50s and '60s - yet another passion of the owner - such as the Ouro Preto chairs (Artemobília antique store), Pétala coffee table by Jorge Zalszupin (Etel Carmona store), Jangada lounge chair by Jean Gillon (Artemobília antique store), mtf600 chairs by Geraldo de Barros (Dpot store), and Mole armchair by Sérgio Rodrigues (Artemobília antique store).

It also showcases antique items such as a vintage piece of furniture from the mid-19th century (Arnaldo Danemberg antique store) and a glass chandelier by Studio Dominici (Passado Composto store). The collection also includes designs from Jader Almeida (Arquivo Contemporâneo store), a promising and recognized designer who has many award-winning pieces.

Poetic contemporary artworks such as Claudio Edinger's picture of São Paulo, Claudio Alvarez's metal sculpture, Florian Raiss's bronze head sculpture (all from Lume art gallery), and an old photograph from the client's family collection, are also at the heart of this project that is filled with affective memory, art, history, and references of architecture and furniture design from the mid-20th century.

In the dining room area integrated to the kitchen, yet another table by Sérgio Rodrigues and original leather chairs by Jorge Zalszupin stand out. The lamp, author unknown, was picked out by the owner during trips to the Nordic countries and was used here to add affective memories to this environment, where the owners spend so much time. The master bathroom follows the same architectural approach of the whole project, the floor and walls are covered in terrazzo, all fixtures and hardware are from Brazilian brand Deca and have a black matte finish, creating a dense and original atmosphere. Works by Florian Raiss highlight the importance of art as one of the project's cornerstones.