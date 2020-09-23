WXY Proposes Climate Solution Center on Governors Island in New York

Focusing on research, education, and public engagement, the Trust for Governors Island unveiled plans to develop a climate solutions center, designed by WXY Architecture + Urban Design. Inspired by the unique environment of the island, the project will generate a public living laboratory, cementing NYC’s position as a leader in climate change action.

+ 6

Providing a space for researchers, advocates, innovators, and students from around the globe focused on climate change solutions, the Climate Solution Center will also offer meaningful opportunities for public engagement, bringing hands-on education, programming, and advocacy initiatives around climate and environmental issues directly to New Yorkers. Moreover, the ambitious scheme will “preserve all existing open space on the Island, expand public access, and establish long-term funding stream for its operations”.

The proposal will include:

Related Article BIG and WXY Propose Plans for Greener and Safer Downtown Brooklyn

An academic or research anchor institution

A living laboratory and/or cultural uses

A platform for environmental justice organizations and environmental non-profits

Commercial innovation for technological research in the climate field

Dormitories to support an academic anchor

Space for convening

Space for policy, advocacy, and programming organizations

As a city of islands with 520 miles of coastline, the devastating impacts of climate change remain one of the most urgent issues facing our communities. This exciting plan for Governors Island will bring a tremendous resource that not only represents an important step forward for the City’s recovery but also acknowledges and builds upon our history as the global center for innovation and progress. -- Alicia Glen, Trust for Governors Island Chair.

Accessible by ferry, the island at the center of New York Harbor is in close proximity to Lower Manhattan and Brooklyn. In order to bring this vision to life, a proposed rezoning of the South Island will allow for academic, commercial, non-profit, cultural, convening and hospitality facilities as well as it will expand the Island’s open space, and increase its public connections. Moreover, all buildings across the development sites will strictly adhere to flood-resistant construction methods.