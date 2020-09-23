OM NOM NOM Vegan Cafe / replus design bureau

+ 20

Lead Architects: Khrystyna Badzyan, Vitalii Kulchytskyy, Dmytro Sorokevych

Design Team: replus design bureau

Furniture: dobro design studio, Mayer Trade

Engineering: IQdim, Gorchyn Luxury Concept House

Glass Works: Андрій Кіт

Metal Works: Igor Slobodyan

Wall Illustations: Liva Ruka

City: L'viv

Country: Ukraine

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. OMNOMNOM – is the recently opened Vegan Café, located at the Futura HUB, Lviv. The Café has a friendly atmosphere and it offers a wide variety of organic meals. The Café aims to develop and improve the philosophy of life and its quantity.

The restaurant’s area is 380 square meters that promote the rational use of natural resources and a healthy lifestyle. The Authors of this place have successfully developed a general concept of simple, natural, and concise open space perfectly zoned with furniture. There are two floors available for visitors: the first one with the massive central concrete barrack and the second one offers a variety of cozy places to hang out.

The interior has been designed mostly with industrial building materials, moreover, its designers decided not to use standard ceramic tables, so the place is full of authentic wooden tabletops. The walls are decorated with paintings of animals and birds.

The unique feature of the restaurant is that the OMNOMNOM is full of the living trees inside. Along with the wooden furniture, it seems to be tastefully decorated together with the concrete walls. Overall, the visual appearance is unforgettable together with fabric chairs, fine-wood interior, and the neon sign above the entrance. The lighting of the placement also plays a significant role in the appearance thanks to multiple suspended light sources. Industrial accents of the interior harmonize with the environment and the urban landscape in general.