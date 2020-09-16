Little Shoes Flagship Store / Nábito Architects

+ 14

Store • Barcelona, Spain Architects: Nábito Architects

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 1291 ft²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2017

Photographs Photographs: Eugeni Pons

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: AutoCAD , Robert McNeel & Associates , vogue ceramics

Lead Architects: Nábito architects, Roberto Ferlito

Design Team: Roberto Ferlito, Alessandra Faticanti, Angel Luis Gaspar, Agita Putnina

Clients: Little shoes company

City: Barcelona

Country: Spain

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The Little shoes flagship store is located in Barcelona near Paseo De Gracia. The shop is a retail dedicated to kids.

Space is entirely shaped by 360-degree ceramic tiles manufactured by Ceramica Vogue. The tiles configure a grid combining different dimensions 5x5 10x10 and 20x20 and accurately matching the lines together stereophonically.

The grid is a metaphor for a kid's notebook generally used to order letters, numbers, and drawings. In this case, the grid is a guide and a support to order the product.

The atmosphere reminds a pre-adolescent school ambient where duty (grid) and play (cubes composition) are calibrated together with decoration. The curtains have been chosen for their particular softness and texture to evoke the warmth of childhood.

The result is a synthetic simple space, essential, ordered, and pragmatical.