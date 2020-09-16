Submit a Project Advertise
World
Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2020 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Store
  4. Spain
  5. Little Shoes Flagship Store / Nábito Architects

Little Shoes Flagship Store / Nábito Architects

Save this project
Little Shoes Flagship Store / Nábito Architects

© Eugeni Pons© Eugeni Pons© Eugeni Pons© Eugeni Pons+ 14

  • Curated by Clara Ott
Store
Barcelona, Spain
  • Architects: Nábito Architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  1291 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2017
  • Photographs Photographs:  Eugeni Pons
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: AutoCAD, Robert McNeel & Associates, vogue ceramics
  • Lead Architects:Nábito architects, Roberto Ferlito
  • Design Team:Roberto Ferlito, Alessandra Faticanti, Angel Luis Gaspar, Agita Putnina
  • Clients:Little shoes company
  • City:Barcelona
  • Country:Spain
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Eugeni Pons
© Eugeni Pons

Text description provided by the architects. The Little shoes flagship store is located in Barcelona near Paseo De Gracia. The shop is a retail dedicated to kids.

Save this picture!
© Eugeni Pons
© Eugeni Pons
Save this picture!
Plan / Section
Plan / Section
Save this picture!
© Eugeni Pons
© Eugeni Pons

Space is entirely shaped by 360-degree ceramic tiles manufactured by Ceramica Vogue. The tiles configure a grid combining different dimensions 5x5 10x10 and 20x20 and accurately matching the lines together stereophonically.

Save this picture!
© Eugeni Pons
© Eugeni Pons

The grid is a metaphor for a kid's notebook generally used to order letters, numbers, and drawings. In this case, the grid is a guide and a support to order the product.

Save this picture!
© Eugeni Pons
© Eugeni Pons
Save this picture!
Detail
Detail
Save this picture!
© Eugeni Pons
© Eugeni Pons

The atmosphere reminds a pre-adolescent school ambient where duty (grid) and play (cubes composition) are calibrated together with decoration. The curtains have been chosen for their particular softness and texture to evoke the warmth of childhood.

Save this picture!
© Eugeni Pons
© Eugeni Pons

The result is a synthetic simple space, essential, ordered, and pragmatical.

Save this picture!
© Eugeni Pons
© Eugeni Pons

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Barcelona, Province of Barcelona, Spain

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Nábito Architects
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCommercial ArchitectureRetailStoreSpain
Cite: "Little Shoes Flagship Store / Nábito Architects" [Tienda de zapatos Little shoes / Nábito Architects] 16 Sep 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/947704/little-shoes-flagship-store-nabito-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream