Submit a Project Advertise
World
Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2020 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Renovation
  4. Brazil
  5. Cass Apartment / Felipe Hess Arquitetos

Cass Apartment / Felipe Hess Arquitetos

Save this project
Cass Apartment / Felipe Hess Arquitetos

© Fran Parente© Fran Parente© Fran Parente© Fran Parente+ 13

  • Curated by Matheus Pereira
Renovation, Apartment Interiors
São Paulo, Brazil
  • Architects: Felipe Hess Arquitetos
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  70
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2018
  • Photographs Photographs:  Fran Parente
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Marcenaria Status
  • Lead Architects:Felipe Hess
  • Design Team:Felipe Hess, Patricia Sturm
  • Engineering:Bricks engenharia
  • City:São Paulo
  • Country:Brazil
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Fran Parente
© Fran Parente

Text description provided by the architects. The premise of the project was based on the color palette proposed by the client, an artist who presented us with two fabrics used in his paintings, one yellow and one pink. Two color plans were created: pink floor and yellow ceiling, which run throughout the apartment and form the basis for the blank canvas formed by the walls and volumes proposed by the architecture.

Save this picture!
© Fran Parente
© Fran Parente

In the demolition stage, we were surprised by a diagonal beam that ended up composing the space next to the new volumes: a curved pillar and a curved wall. In contrast to this color scheme, the kitchen is black, becoming a focal point in the project, but in a single discreet plane, since all its elements (metals, appliances) fade in black background.

Save this picture!
© Fran Parente
© Fran Parente
Save this picture!
Floor Plan
Floor Plan
Save this picture!
© Fran Parente
© Fran Parente

The objects and furniture chosen for the decoration, speak to the proposal, as they follow sculptural patterns of plane, strong and vivid colors.

Save this picture!
© Fran Parente
© Fran Parente
Save this picture!
© Fran Parente
© Fran Parente

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:São Paulo, State of São Paulo, Brazil

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Felipe Hess Arquitetos
Office

Products

WoodConcrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsRefurbishmentRenovationInterior DesignResidential InteriorsApartment InteriorsBrazil
Cite: "Cass Apartment / Felipe Hess Arquitetos" [Apartamento Cass / Felipe Hess Arquitetos] 23 Oct 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/947570/cass-apartment-felipe-hess-arquitetos> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream