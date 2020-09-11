2020 International Architecture Awards Winners Announced

The Chicago Athenaeum: Museum of Architecture and Design and The European Centre for Architecture Art Design and Urban Studies have announced the 2020 International Architecture Awards. The global architecture award for the world’s best new buildings and urban planning celebrated 125 plus projects for its 2020 edition from over 38 nations.
Founded in 2005, these Awards have selected an elite group of buildings and urban planning projects, to be exhibited at Contemporary Space Athens opening September 11 and continuing through October 11, 2020. Entitled "The City and the World", it will travel in Europe through 2021.
Read on to discover the winners of the 2020 edition.
Related Article2019 International Architecture Awards Winners Announced
AIRPORTS AND TRANSPORTATION CENTERS
- Felix Fischer Architekten - Tram Schwabinger Tor, Munich, Germany
- Marcy Wong Donn Logan Architects - Richmond Ferry Terminal, Richmond, California, USA
- Aedas in Joint Venture with Rogers Stirk Harbour + Partners - Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge and Hong Kong Port Passenger Clearance Building, Hong Kong, SAR
- Aedas - Hong Kong West Kowloon Station, Hong Kong, SAR
BRIDGES AND INFRASTRUCTURE
- WilkinsonEyre - CF Toronto Eaton Centre Bridge, Toronto, Canada
- WilkinsonEyre/Urban Agency - Lille Langebro, Copenhagen, Denmark
- Peter Kuczia Architects - Solar Activation of Footbridges for Beijing, Beijing, China
- Marcy Wong Donn Logan Architects - Center Street Garage, Berkeley, California, USA
CIVIC AND COMMUNITY CENTERS
- IMO Architecture & Design - Xiafu Activity Center, New Taipei City, Taiwan
- 3andwich Design / He Wei Studio - Stone Nest Amphitheatre for Community Activities, Weihai, Shandong Province, China
- Mobile Architectural Office - The Albert Schweitzer Community Centre in Dammarie les Lys, Dammarie les Lys, France
COMMERCIAL BUILDINGS
- Ferrier Marchetti Studio - Grand Central Saint Lazare, Paris, France
- Di Vece Arquitectos – Estudio-Galería Di Vece Arquitectos, Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico
- Ross Barney Architects - McDonald's Chicago Flagship, Chicago, Illinois, USA
CORPORATE OFFICE BUILDINGS
- Morphosis Architects – Kolon One & Only Tower, Seoul, South Korea
- Takenaka Corporation - Asahi Facilities Hotarugaike Dormitory KAEDE, Osaka, Japan
- 3XN Architects - Olympic House, IOC - International Olympic Committee New Headquarters, Lausanne, Switzerland
- Takenaka Corporation - Kanda Holdings Headquarters, Chiyoda, Tokyo, Japan
- Ricardo Yslas Gámez Arquitectos - Anteus Constructora Headquarters, Zapopan, Jalisco, México
- Trahan Architects - Ochsner Center for Innovation, New Orleans, Louisiana, USA
- Kohn Pedersen Fox Associates PC. - 52 Lime Street, London, United Kingdom
CULTURE AND MUSEUMS
- Mecanoo - National Kaohsiung Centre for the Arts, Kaohsiung, Taiwan
- PLY Union Limited - Redevelopment of Art Museum Annex, The Chinese University of Hong Kong, Hong Kong, SAR
- Haworth Tompkins - The Peter Hall Performing Arts Centre, London, United Kingdom
- Lemoal Lemoal Architectes - Civic and Cultural Centre Gonzague Saint Bris, Cabourg, France
- Aedas - Zhengzhou Cultural District, Zhengzhou, China
- China Architecture Design & Research Group - Garden Art Museum, Nanning Zhuang Autonomous Region, China
- Kaunitz Yeung Architecture - Munupi Arts Centre, Northern Territory, Australia
- GPY Arquitectos - MIAC Castillo de San José, Arrecife, Lanzarote Island, Spain
- Ennead Architects - Yangtze River Estuary Chinese Sturgeon Nature Preserve, Shanghai, China
- Shenzhen Tanghua Architect & Associates Co., Ltd. - Bishan Art and Cultural Center, Chongqing, China
- FXCollaborative - The Statue of Liberty Museum, Liberty Island, New York Harbor, New York, USA
- Shanghai United Design Group - Qingpu Archives, Shanghai, China
- Architectural Design and Research Institute of Tsinghua University Co., Ltd. - Chenjiagou - 'Impression Tai Chi' Theatre, Chenjiagou, China
- Trahan Architects - The Betty and Edward Marcus Sculpture Park at Laguna Gloria, Arrival Garden and Moody Pavilions, Austin, Texas, USA
DISPLAY/INSTALLATIONS
- DP Architects Pte. Ltd. - Why Green? Singapore, Republic of Singapore
- MUTUO and urb—in - Boyle Tower, Los Angeles, California, USA
- UNITEDLAB Associates LLC. - Cloud Forests—Pavilion for Children's Play, Hwaseong, South Korea
ENTERTAINMENT
- EID Architecture - The Panda Pavilions, Chengdu, China
EXPOSITION
- SZAD/Atelier Apeiron/Yunchao Xu - Future Exhibition Center in Baoding, Baoding/Hebei, China
- Shenzhen Tanghua Architect & Associates Co., Ltd. - Tianfu International Conference Center, Chengdu, Sichuan, China
GOVERNMENT BUILDINGS
- Peter W. Schmidt Architekten GmbH - Annex for the Bamberg State Archive, Bamberg, Germany
- EID Architecture - Medog Meteorological Center, Medog County, Nyingchi Prefecture, Tibet
HEALTH CARE/HOSPITALS
- IDOM - BioCruces Institute Headquarters, Barakaldo, Basque Country, Spain
- StudioVRA - Day Care Center for People with Alzheimer's Disease, Benavente, Zamora, Spain
- fjmt - The Wolfson Building, John Radcliffe Hospital, University of Oxford, Oxford, United Kingdom
- Ventura + Partners - Nefrodouro Dialysis Clinic, Santa Maria de Lamas, Portugal
- Kaunitz Yeung Architecture - Walu - Win Wellness Centre, Darlinghurst, New South Wales, Australia
HIGH RISES/SKYSCRAPERS
- NOVO Architects Ltd. - Mesong Tower, Phnom Penh, Cambodia
- Kohn Pedersen Fox Associates - Spring City 66, Kunming, China
- Valdez Arquitectos - Best in Black, Puebla, México
- Kohn Pedersen Fox Associates PC. - 10 & 30 Hudson Yards, New York, New York, USA
- Kohn Pedersen Fox Associates PC. - Azrieli Tower, Tel Aviv, Israel
HOTELS/HOSPITALITY
- UnitedLab Associates LLC. - Round Retreat, Kurzeme, Latvia
- Takashi Yamaguchi & Associates - Mogana Hotel, Kyoto, Japan
- AW² - Architecture Workshop 2 - Kasiiya Papagayo, Guancaste, Costa Rica
- Liminal Architecture - Coastal Pavilions Freycinet Lodge, Coles Bay, Tasmania, Australia
- Raulino Silva Arquitecto - Canine and Feline Hotel, Parada, Vila do Conde, Portugal
- Marge arkitekter - Naturum Trollskogen, Öland, Sweden
- De Zwarte Hond/ Monadnock -Park Pavilion—The Hoge Veluwe National Park, Otterlo, The Netherlands
- Stinessen Arkitektur - Manshausen 2.0 Island Resort, Nordskot/Steigen, Norway
INDUSTRIAL
- MR STUDIO Corporation - Aida Precut Division Ibaraki Factory, Ibaraki, Japan
LIBRARIES
- RDH Architects (RDHA) - Idea Exchange Old Post Office Library, Cambridge, Ontario, Canada
- RDH Architects (RDHA) - Springdale Library and Neighbourhood Park, Brampton, Ontario, Canada
MONUMENTS
- Johnson Pilton Walker Pty. Ltd. - Anzac Memorial Centenary Project, Sydney, NSW, Australia
MIXED-USE
- Manuelle Gautrand Architecture - Le Belaroïa, Montpellier, France
- Shanghai United Design Group - Wuxi Institute of Quantum Studies, Wuxi, China
- MVRDV - Valley, Amsterdam, The Netherlands
- Trahan Architects - Julia Street Mixed-Use Development, New Orleans, Louisiana, USA
MULTI-FAMILY HOUSING
- Herzog & de Meuron - Jade Signature, Sunny Isles Beach, Florida, USA
- Skidmore, Owings & Merrill LLP. - Manhattan Loft Gardens (The Stratford), London, United Kingdom
- Younghan Chung Architects - Floating Cubes, Cheongwon-Gun, South Korea
- fjmt - Wonderland, Sydney, Australia
- Pininfarina SpA - Sixty6, Limassol, Cyprus
PRIVATE HOUSES
- Caballero Colón - Can Canyís, Capdepera, Spain
- Christ.Christ. associated architects GmbH - Haus E, Wiesbaden, Germany
- Ian Moore Architects - Redfern Warehouse, Sydney, Australia
- Alain Carle Architecte Inc. - True North. Cornwall, Ontario, Canada
- Ehrlich Yanai Rhee Chaney Architects - Spring Road Residence, Ross, California, USA
- Ehrlich Yanai Rhee Chaney Architects - Spectral Bridge House, Venice, California, USA
- Sanjay Puri Architects - 18 Screens House, Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, India
- J. MAYER H. und Partner - n.n. Residence Moscow area, Russia
- Chain10 Architecture & Interior Design Institute - Comfort in Context, Kaohsiung City, Taiwan
- 81.waw.pl - Field House, Warsaw, Poland
- Chain10 Architecture & Interior Design Institute - GASEA-The Cliff House, Taitung City, Taiwan
- David Jameson Architect - Manifold House, Arlington, Virginia, USA
- NADAAA - Villa Varoise, Le Var, France
- David Jameson Architect - Vapor House, Bethesda, Maryland, USA
- David Jameson Architect – Wildcat Mountain Residence, The Plains, Virginia, USA
- Fernanda Marques Arquitetos Associados – Panorama, San Paulo, Spain
- MIA Design Studio - Sky House, Ho Chi Minh, Vietnam
- Atelier Jun - The Boulder House, Seoul, South Korea
- Grupo Zegnea - Box XL Houses, Guimarães, Portugal
- A-01 (a Company / a Foundation) - No Footprint House (NFH), Ojochal, Costa Rica
- Gort Scott Architects - The Rock, British Columbia, Canada
- Hyunjoon Yoo Architects - Private D House, Pyeongtaek-si, Gyeonggi-do, South Korea
- MacKay-Lyons Sweetapple Architects Limited - Smith Residence, Upper Kingsburg, Nova Scotia, Canada
- Architect 49 House Design Ltd. - Veyla Natai Residences, Phang Nga Takua Thung District, Thailand
- Sergio Conde Caldas Arquitetura - Capuri House, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
- Architects 49 (Chiangmai) Limited - Pillars House, Phrae, Thailand
- Gronych & Dollega Architekten - An Steins Garten, Gießen, Germany
- L'EAU design – Diaspora, Yeoncheon, Gyeonggi-do, South Korea
- MHN Design Union - Double Bay Residence, New South Wales, Australia
- Cherem Arquitectos - House C, San Miguel de Allende, Guanajuato, México
PUBLIC SPACE
- Heams & Michel Architectes - Boat Users on the Port of Cannes, Cannes, France
- West-line Studio - Bamboo Forest Gateway, Zhuhai National Park, Chishui, Guizhou Province, China
- Kris Lin International Design – Flying, Jiangyin, China
RELIGIOUS BUILDINGS
- Omrania - KAFD Grand Mosque, Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia
- Hyunjoon Yoo Architects - The Hug, Sejong-si, South Korea
RESTAURANTS
- Chain10 Architecture & Interior Design Institute - The Green Isle, Kaohsiung City, Taiwan
RETAIL/SHOWROOMS
- Kris Lin International Design – Circle, Chengdu, China
- Kris Lin International Design – Navigator, Tianjin, China
RESTORATION/RENOVATION
- Gehry Partners, LLP. - Philadelphia Museum of Art Renovation, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA
- JC architecture - JCA Living Lab, Taipei City, Taiwan
- Atelier Brückner GmbH – Wagenhallen, Stuttgart, Germany
- SquareWorks - #7 Southlands, Mumbai/Maharashtra, India
- Kris Lin International Design – Textile, Deqing, China
SCHOOLS AND UNIVERSITIES
- WilkinsonEyre - Dyson Institute of Engineering and Technology, Malmesbury, United Kingdom
- Studioarch4 - Servete Maçi Primary and Secondary School, Tirana, Albania
- GL Studio/Shenzhen University Institute of Architecture Design & Research Co., Ltd. - Shenzhen MSU-BIT University Student Center, Shenzhen, China
- Atelier Brückner GmbH – Kindergarten, Troisdorf, Germany
- CCA Centro de Colaboración Arquitectónica - Club de Niños y Niñas, Chiconaulta, Ecatepec De Morelos, Estado de México, México
- Ennead Architects - Seoul Foreign School, New High School, Seoul, South Korea
SPORTS AND LEISURE
- Approach design (ZUP) - The Cloud Town Convention and Exhibition Center (Phase II), Hangzhou, China
URBAN PLANNING/LANDSCAPE ARCHITECTURE
- Batlle i Roig Arquitectura - Scenic Path Along Igualada’s Old Gypsum Mines, Igualada, Spain
- HASSELL - Collect and Connect - Resilient South City, South San Francisco, California, USAA
- ASPECT Studios and Kengo Kuma and Associates - Darling Square, Sydney, New South Wales, Australia
- Orania and Henning Larsen Architects - King Salman Park, Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia
- ENOTA - Koper Central Park, Koper, Slovenia
- Hoàng Thúc Hào Architect - Jackfruit Village. Co Dong Commune, Son Tay Town, Hanoi, Vietnam