DomNato Bakery / LIVRE arquitetura

-
Architects: LIVRE arquitetura
- Area: 2583 ft²
- Year: 2020
- Photographs: Manuel Sá
-
Manufacturers: Alubox, Brilia, Criativa, Deca, Franco Bachot, G. Art Silk, Gabriel Miranda Automação e Vídeo, Glasart, Grunox, Hobart, Inox, Libra Branding, Ramalhos, Rezendes Iluminação, Stella, Veloz tintas
- Lead Architects:Ari Tomaz, Luis Andre Guedes, Pablo Vale
- Project Team:Renata Godinho
- Cliente:DomNato Padaria
- Hydro Sanitary Project:Enplac
- Fire Project:Empreitec Engenharia
- Coordination And Compatibility:LIVRE arquitetura
- Landscape:Carpe Diem in Garden
- Construtora:Empreitec Engenharia
- Country:Brazil
Text description provided by the architects. The project consists in the readjustment of an old house in a bakery, totaling 240 m2 of built area.
As a restoration strategy, it was decided to preserve the old façade and to mark the area of the new intervention in an orange box. So, the project consists of two volumes that are reproduced both inside and outside.
The strong color volume houses the production sites: confectionery, bakery, and kitchen.The old, blank area consists of the sector for bakery users.
The confectionery, at the entrance of the building, gives greater visibility for its production of fine sweets.
The bathrooms use a single ceramic tile coating on the ceiling, walls and floor, set in pagination with whole pieces.
The design objects were exclusively designed, with the aim of reinforcing the brand identity: the tiled mosaic benches allude to the location of the group's stores through map graphics; the exhibition furniture and the hanging garden.
The landscaping was implemented prioritizing the use of Brazilian plants that, in our reading, refer to the natural Amazonian environment, due to their size and leaf structure. A kitchen garden was also built for the consumption of the establishment.