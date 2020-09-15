Submit a Project Advertise
World
World
  DomNato Bakery / LIVRE arquitetura

© Manuel Sá

  • Curated by Matheus Pereira
Coffee Shop, Restoration, Coffee Shop Interiors
Brazil
  • Architects: LIVRE arquitetura
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  2583 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2020
  • Photographs Photographs:  Manuel Sá
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Alubox, Brilia, Criativa, Deca, Franco Bachot, G. Art Silk, Gabriel Miranda Automação e Vídeo, Glasart, Grunox, Hobart, Inox, Libra Branding, Ramalhos, Rezendes Iluminação, Stella, Veloz tintas
  • Lead Architects:Ari Tomaz, Luis Andre Guedes, Pablo Vale
  • Project Team:Renata Godinho
  • Cliente:DomNato Padaria
  • Hydro Sanitary Project:Enplac
  • Fire Project:Empreitec Engenharia
  • Coordination And Compatibility:LIVRE arquitetura
  • Landscape:Carpe Diem in Garden
  • Construtora:Empreitec Engenharia
  • Country:Brazil
© Manuel Sá
© Manuel Sá

Text description provided by the architects. The project consists in the readjustment of an old house in a bakery, totaling 240 m2 of built area.

© Manuel Sá

As a restoration strategy, it was decided to preserve the old façade and to mark the area of the new intervention in an orange box. So, the project consists of two volumes that are reproduced both inside and outside.

© Manuel Sá
Planta Térreo / Planta Cobertura
Planta Térreo / Planta Cobertura
© Manuel Sá

The strong color volume houses the production sites: confectionery, bakery, and kitchen.The old, blank area consists of the sector for bakery users.

© Manuel Sá

The confectionery, at the entrance of the building, gives greater visibility for its production of fine sweets.

© Manuel Sá
Elevação - Lavabo
Elevação - Lavabo
© Manuel Sá

The bathrooms use a single ceramic tile coating on the ceiling, walls and floor, set in pagination with whole pieces.

The design objects were exclusively designed, with the aim of reinforcing the brand identity: the tiled mosaic benches allude to the location of the group's stores through map graphics; the exhibition furniture and the hanging garden.

The landscaping was implemented prioritizing the use of Brazilian plants that, in our reading, refer to the natural Amazonian environment, due to their size and leaf structure. A kitchen garden was also built for the consumption of the establishment.

Project location

Address:Belém - Pará, Brazil

About this office
LIVRE arquitetura
Office

