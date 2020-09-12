Submit a Project Advertise
World
Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2020 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. United Kingdom
  5. Mill Hill House / RISE Design Studio

Mill Hill House / RISE Design Studio

Save this project
Mill Hill House / RISE Design Studio
Save this picture!
© Edmund Sumner
© Edmund Sumner

© Edmund Sumner© Edmund Sumner© Edmund Sumner© Edmund Sumner+ 27

  • Curated by María Francisca González
Houses, Sustainability
United Kingdom
  • Lead Architects:Sean Ronnie Hill
  • Design Team:Sean Ronnie Hill, Maria Lopez Mata
  • Clients:Private
  • Engineering:CAR Ltd
  • Landscape:Daniel Shea
  • Main Contractor:GEB London
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Edmund Sumner
© Edmund Sumner

"Inspired by traditional Georgian facade design at the front and featuring minimalist staggered cubes at the rear, this single-family home is a two-faced agglomerate of volumes. These create a nuanced floor plan in the back of the house and come together at the front to unite in an overall form that is highly contextual.

Save this picture!
© Edmund Sumner
© Edmund Sumner
Save this picture!
© Edmund Sumner
© Edmund Sumner

One of the main drivers for this project was to be able to create a home that benefits from the best possible space arrangement and lighting without compromising the aesthetic of the more traditional neighbouring houses. The end result is a progression of spaces that merge and collide to create a mass that is both aggregated and nuanced.

Save this picture!
© Edmund Sumner
© Edmund Sumner

The choice of materials runs hand in hand with the design decisions. The Dutch bricks bring forward references to the built context, while their sintered purple hues offer a sharp contrast with the surrounding greenery. Juxtaposing the masonry, large glazed surfaces place the project in a more contemporary dialogue with its site through the rear elevation.

Save this picture!
© Edmund Sumner
© Edmund Sumner

When it comes to the interior, the project capitalises on local craft to create spaces that work in harmony with one another, with fluent transitions that allow for the existence of distinct environments within larger uninterrupted spaces. At the very heart of the house, a ten meter high atrium sheds light and unity into the circulation of the house, providing a dramatic transition between the front and the rear gardens.

Save this picture!
Plan - Ground floor
Plan - Ground floor
Save this picture!
Long section
Long section

Using several Passivhaus principles, the house features mechanical ventilation heat recovery system, airtightness, high-performance glazing, green roofs, and solar panels in an effort to minimise its environmental impact and energy consumption. Like the other services of the house, these systems are ultimately integrated with the design in order to blend flawlessly with the whole of the building."

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
RISE Design Studio
Office

Product

Brick

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesSustainabilityUnited Kingdom
Cite: "Mill Hill House / RISE Design Studio" 12 Sep 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/947353/mill-hill-house-rise-design-studio> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream