Submit a Project Advertise
World
Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2020 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Architecture News
  3. World's Top Architecture Schools 2021 Rankings Released

World's Top Architecture Schools 2021 Rankings Released

Save this article
World's Top Architecture Schools 2021 Rankings Released

The Times Higher Education World University Rankings 2021 have been released. Including over 1,500 universities across 93 countries and regions, the latest rankings is one of the largest to date. Featuring a range of subjects, including architecture, the rankings are based on 13 performance indicators that measure an institution’s performance across teaching, research, knowledge transfer and international outlook.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Harvard GSD
Courtesy of Harvard GSD

This year’s ranking analysed more than 80 million citations across over 13 million research publications and included survey responses from 22,000 scholars globally. As rankings editor Ellie Bothwell notes, across all subjects, not just architecture, the "University of Oxford tops the ranking for the fifth consecutive year, but in many aspects China’s record-breaking achievements – including being home to the first Asian university in the top 20 – are the most captivating headlines." A range of international architecture schools made the list, including Harvard, MIT, ETH Zurich, UCL and more.

You can explore the full ranking here.

News via The Times Higher Education

About this author
Eric Baldwin
Author

#Tags

NewsArchitecture News
Cite: Eric Baldwin. "World's Top Architecture Schools 2021 Rankings Released" 08 Sep 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/947061/worlds-top-architecture-schools-2021-rankings-released> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream