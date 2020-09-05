Submit a Project Advertise
World
World
Construroom Office / Casa Gil Medeiros Interiores

  Curated by Matheus Pereira
Renovation, Offices Interiors
Mongagua, Brazil
  Architects: Casa Gil Medeiros Interiores
  Area: 56
  Year: 2019
  Photographs: Mônica Assan
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Chaos Group, América Móveis, Essenciall.casa, KYOWA, Mula Preta, SCA Santos, Trimble
Text description provided by the architects. The renovation of the 56m² executive room came from the need to create a new meeting point with the brand identity.Our proposal was to rescue the strength of raw materials such as wood, iron, stone, concrete and make them as expressive as the brand.

In the project we created solutions for the windows, which because they have a very narrow structure, formed visual divisions. With wider blinds we can create the feeling of spaciousness. These divisions also existed on the wall that backs the meeting room. In it we camouflage the doors in a slatted panel, bringing the feeling of continuity.

For a break between the many hours of work, we created a conversation space, with lower seats and a side table.

Project location

Address:Mongagua, SP, Brazil

