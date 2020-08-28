Atelier Marko Brajovic Creates Home Office Capsule That Fits in Any House

Save this picture! Cortesia de Atelier Marko Brajovic

Brazilian architecture firm Atelier Marko Brajovic in partnership with the agency ℓiⱴε (Live) and Oca Brasil has just launched their new project, HOM, a kind of portable capsule that provides suitable workspace inside the house. The design explores a relatively new demand of the post-pandemic household, offering "a safe, controlled and equipped workspace," which integrates organically with the home environment.

The present moment demonstrates possible tendencies of how we will work in the immediate future. In the cities, eventually it will be from home, and this will improve our quality of life and performance. But working from home brings new challenges. It is not simply transforming the child's room or corner of the vacant house into an office. The future is to create a safe, controlled and equipped work space, which integrates organically with the home environment. And the opportunity is even greater, because it implies a redefinition of what it means to work when we can make times more flexible, invest in personal development within the work context. – Marko Brajovic

The name is pronounced like home, but it comes from the abbreviation of Home Office (H.O.) combined with om, the meditation mantra. Therefore, it hints at a place that can support both work demands and the need to reconnect with one's own inner space.

According to the design team, HOM is "an interface, an extension of our digitally enhanced senses," and delivers precisely an integrated online workspace to connect with the working world and also a space to connect with yourself, suitable for study and meditation.

HOM operates as a direct-to-consumer model and, through a direct customer relationship channel, is able to learn from each interaction using data to optimize the product and enhance innovation in the line. Atelier Marko Brajovic's design team will work on the new editions, Oca Brasil on development, manufacturing, national and international distribution, and ℓiⱴε will be responsible for managing all product sales metrics.

The first units, called HOM Explorer, are already for sale. According to the authors, the goal of the project is to create "the most accessible capsules available on the market."

