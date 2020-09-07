Submit a Project Advertise
  3. Kuwait's New Palace of Justice to Become World’s Tallest and Largest Judicial Building

Kuwait's New Palace of Justice to Become World's Tallest and Largest Judicial Building

Kuwait's New Palace of Justice to Become World’s Tallest and Largest Judicial Building

The new Palace of Justice in Kuwait by Pan Arab Consulting Engineers (PACE) and SSH is currently under construction. When complete, it will become the the world’s tallest and largest judicial building. Al-Diwan Al-Amiri plans for the project to include a 25-story building with 123 courtrooms, as well as both automated and conventional parking for 3000 cars. The Palace is designed to be a "symbol of fairness and integrity" for Kuwait.

Courtesy of Pan Arab Consulting Engineers (PACE) and SSH
Courtesy of Pan Arab Consulting Engineers (PACE) and SSH

The Amiri Diwan is working with PACE and SSH to rebuild and expand the historic Palace of Justice. The structure will span an area of 192,000 square meters, including an office area of 100,000 square meters. The design was made to show how the justice building can serve both the government and its citizens. As a conceptual vision, the team created the project to reflect Kuwait’s commitment to justice.

Courtesy of Pan Arab Consulting Engineers (PACE) and SSH
Courtesy of Pan Arab Consulting Engineers (PACE) and SSH
Courtesy of Pan Arab Consulting Engineers (PACE) and SSH
Courtesy of Pan Arab Consulting Engineers (PACE) and SSH

The exterior and massing is made to symbolize the scales of justice through a set of floating, cantilevered wings. These are for both the courtrooms and the office spaces, while at the heart of these two wings is a "Golden Geode" atrium. This central space combines with the plaza to form an entry into the Palace and form an open concourse. It is this plaza, transparent volume and golden core where the team hopes "the voices of the people" can be heard. 

News via Pan Arab Consulting Engineers and SSH

