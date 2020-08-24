NCARB Launches Destination Architect Campaign for Aspiring Architects

The National Council of Architectural Registration Boards (NCARB) has launched Destination Architect, a new educational STEAM resource for aspiring architects. The campaign is designed to raise awareness of the architect’s role and how to earn an architecture license through a video-based format. The resource also highlights data-driven tips to help shorten the path to licensure.

The Destination Architect campaign was made especially for high school and college students, recent graduates, and educators. As NCARB outlines, the licensure process ensures architects have the knowledge and skills to protect the public’s health, safety, and welfare. According to NCARB’s annual data report, 38,000 individuals are currently working toward an architecture license.

"In most states, this includes earning a degree from an accredited architecture program, documenting professional experience, and passing the national licensing exam. Because most licensure candidates start gaining experience in school, Destination Architect ensures both candidates and their mentors are equipped with accurate and easy-to-navigate information as early as possible."

Destination Architect features:

Interactive website with tips and success stories

Short videos about each step on the licensure path

Booklet with additional details about licensing programs

Printable poster, perfect for classrooms

Downloadable graphics for lesson plans and social media

"The earlier candidates become familiar with how to earn a license and why it’s important, the more strategically they can plan for their future," said NCARB CEO Michael Armstrong. "We hope Destination Architect will serve as an ongoing source of guidance for students and educators for years to come."

Students can start their journey by visiting www.destinationarchitect.org.

