World Architecture Festival Goes Virtual in December, Returning as Live Event in June 2021

The World Architecture Festival just announced the launch of WAFVirtual from 30 November – 4 December 2020, where the worldwide architectural community can engage in a week of live content, special prizes, talks, panel discussions and networking opportunities with peers and our WAF partners. Registration will be free for architects and design professionals.

Headline speakers will include Sir Peter Cook, Jeanne Gang of Studio Gang and Ben van Berkel of UNStudio. A series of talks will discuss pressing international topics including living with pandemics and winning new business in a post-Covid world, as well as looking at the very latest developments in product design, technical innovation, and emerging architects.

Save this picture! Jeanne Gang. Photo © Wikimedia user Kramesarah licensed under CC BY-SA 4.0

There will also be coverage of special prizes including the WAF/ PechaKucha ‘Isolation Transformed’ competition, The Architecture Drawing Prize, and the GROHE Water Research Prize, entry details below.

In addition, the first edition of WAF China will take place at the end of November, including online awards judging, talks, and a live ceremony in Chengdu. More details soon to be announced.

Due to the global impact of the Coronavirus pandemic, World Architecture Festival and INSIDE World Festival of Interiors will now take place from 23 to 25 June 2021, remaining at the FIL exhibition centre in Lisbon. The festival will continue to include live judging, keynote talks, fringe events, exhibitions, and award presentations.

The WAF awards entry deadline will be extended to 8 January 2021; all completed buildings up to that date may be entered, as well as future projects, interiors, and landscape designs.

For more details on World Architecture Festival 2021 or to register free for WAFVirtual in December 2020 please visit www.worldarchitecturefestival.com or @worldarchfest #WAF2021 #WAFVirtual