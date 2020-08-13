Submit a Project Advertise
World
World
  LTL Architects Releases Manual of Physical Distancing

LTL Architects have released the latest version of the Manual of Physical Distancing exploring the spatial impact of COVID-19. The 211 page document visualizes scientific studies and design practices addressing the viral spread, and includes new section on urban vs suburban transmission rates, solar radiation and medical research on masks.

© Michael Moran
© Michael Moran

The Manual illustrates medical research and spatial recommendations tied to rates of spread of the virus. It includes a range of designs for public spaces, parks and streets to accommodate increased demand for exterior areas, from a case study of 82nd Street in Jackson Heights and cycling infrastructure proposals, to the connection in Queens with the Neighborhoods Now initiative. The Manual also includes research on visualizing the impact of other past and present pandemics on architecture and cities. 

The goal of the manual is to use the visual practices of architecture to provide greater clarity over the spatial implications of addressing and mitigating Covid-19. Areas of study include rates of transmission, indoor vs outdoor risks, educational spaces, shared spaces of buildings, and public spaces in cities. This research work is supported by Princeton University Funding for Rapid, Novel and Actionable Covid-19 Research Projects.

News via LTL Architects

