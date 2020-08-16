Submit a Project Advertise
World
Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2020 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Pavilion
  4. Portugal
  5. Barrocas Pavilion / Carlos Castanheira

Barrocas Pavilion / Carlos Castanheira

Save this project
Barrocas Pavilion / Carlos Castanheira

© Fernando Guerra FG+SG© Fernando Guerra FG+SG© Fernando Guerra FG+SG© Fernando Guerra FG+SG+ 17

  • Curated by Matheus Pereira
Pavilion, Houses
Portugal
  • Lead Architect:Carlos Castanheira
  • Design Team:Sara Pinto, Fernanda Sá
  • Project Architect:João Figueiredo
  • Engineering:HDP- Construction and Engineering Projects, Lda
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Fernando Guerra FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra FG+SG

Text description provided by the architects. The Pavilion is a fait-divers. Being an Architect brings along this kind of thing. To find a client looking for something that’s not the usual. What luck! Something that’s built with the passing of time. It had to be isolated. Music with no restrictions. Books, lots of books. A room for to house a passion for model trains.

Save this picture!
© Fernando Guerra FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra FG+SG

A small gym. I brought up this small volume at the highest point of the property. It levitates, as if something strange was there about to land. Or to take off? There, in the midst of scots pine. A large space and two small ones, house the requirements of the brief. Windows and terraces let in – selectively - the most amazing and never-the-same landscapes. The smallest space becomes enormous, as it receives furniture, books, objects, sounds systems, machinery and… a surprising and passionate construction of model trains, with its own hills and mountains, stations and villages.

Save this picture!
© Fernando Guerra FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra FG+SG
Save this picture!
Planta, cortes e elevações
Planta, cortes e elevações
Save this picture!
© Fernando Guerra FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra FG+SG

All that’s needed to enchant just about anyone. It is a mixed type of construction with a language - or morphology- that’s intended to be different from that of the housing complex. It is there, isolated, levitating and ready to go…dreaming

Save this picture!
© Fernando Guerra FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra FG+SG
Save this picture!
© Fernando Guerra FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra FG+SG

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Carlos Castanheira
Office

Product

Wood

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCultural ArchitectureMuseums & ExhibitPavilionResidential ArchitectureHousesPortugal
Cite: "Barrocas Pavilion / Carlos Castanheira" [Pavilhão Barrocas / Carlos Castanheira] 16 Aug 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/945599/barrocas-pavilion-carlos-castanheira> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream