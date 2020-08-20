International wayfinding company Applied has published a COVID-19 Design Toolkit for social distancing and wayfinding. The kit includes a set of guidelines, icons and templates on how to design systems for high-traffic spaces and encourage safer public behaviors in response to the pandemic.

+ 7

As Applied outlines, the Toolkit draws upon the company's planning knowledge for projects like Legible London, TransLink and Metronlinx, as well as consultation in the private sector with international companies. The practice has been working with clients on COVID-19 recovery, and the Design Toolkit has been developed with a wide variety of industries and operators in mind. The kit is available royalty-free to any public or private landowner, place manager or policy leader. The manual sets out a road map for implementation across three sections:

Practical Principles An overview of COVID-19, behavioral science and practical principles. This section also outlines many of the challenges in physical environments and begins to detail how to tackle them

An overview of COVID-19, behavioral science and practical principles. This section also outlines many of the challenges in physical environments and begins to detail how to tackle them Message and Placement Guidelines A practical how-to guide to help users implement effective signage and information including detailed sign placement plans

A practical how-to guide to help users implement effective signage and information including detailed sign placement plans Designs, Templates and Icons This section describes the design elements required to create local, site-specific systems outlined in Section 2. This part of the Toolkit also includes standards for sign designs, icons and typography.

Applied has spent the last four months advising clients on how to introduce social distancing guidance into complex environments from transit stations to university campuses, and the guide is meant to create a universal design language that could be widely implemented.

News via Applied