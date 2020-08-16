Submit a Project Advertise
World
World
Lufthansa Office / AFGR Arquitetos

Lufthansa Office / AFGR Arquitetos

© Mariana Orsi

  • Curated by Matheus Pereira
Offices, Offices Interiors
Vila Olímpia, Brazil
  • Architects: AFGR Arquitetos
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  6996 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2019
  • Photographs Photographs:  Mariana Orsi
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
  • Lead Architects:Aiê Tombolato, Fabio Frutoso, Glauco Vitor Dias, Renato Mendonça
  • Project Team:Projesp
  • Lighting Project:Luciana Guerra
  • Clients:Lufthansa
  • Engineering:projetos - projesp
  • Landscape:Molen Planten, Alexandre Carvalho
  • Acoustics:Mannis Acústica
  • Lightning :Luciana Guerra
© Mariana Orsi
© Mariana Orsi

Text description provided by the architects. Web bid for the closed architectural competition of new Lufthansa’s office in São Paulo and to be chosen as the winning project we designed a mix of open office and traditional spaces, as their briefing asked.

© Mariana Orsi
© Mariana Orsi

We took advantage of the height and the big windows od the building to make the office a light place even with a dark blue paint at the concrete ceiling.

© Mariana Orsi
© Mariana Orsi

The usage of an industrial language was preferred so we could bring the memory of the airplane and hangar materials.

© Mariana Orsi
© Mariana Orsi
Plan - Ground floor
Plan - Ground floor
© Mariana Orsi
© Mariana Orsi

We designed a room that looks like an container and leaved all the installations ducts outwards.

© Mariana Orsi
© Mariana Orsi

On the briefieng, Lufthansa’s asked for an office bleacher seating, so we design one with mix uses: stairs to the mezzanine, training room, living, day by day word and a storage underneath.

© Mariana Orsi
© Mariana Orsi

Near the balcony, we designed the call pods, in front of a tree that it’s the preferred spot of employees.

© Mariana Orsi
© Mariana Orsi

The biophilic study was considerate to provide an friendly atmosphere to the office.

© Mariana Orsi
© Mariana Orsi

© Mariana Orsi
© Mariana Orsi

© Mariana Orsi
© Mariana Orsi
Section 02
Section 02
© Mariana Orsi
© Mariana Orsi

© Mariana Orsi
© Mariana Orsi
© Mariana Orsi
© Mariana Orsi

Project location

Address:Vila Olímpia, São Paulo - State of São Paulo, Brazil

AFGR Arquitetos
Office

SteelConcrete

