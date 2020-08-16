Lufthansa Office / AFGR Arquitetos

-
Architects: AFGR Arquitetos
- Area: 6996 ft²
- Year: 2019
- Photographs: Mariana Orsi
-
- Lead Architects: Aiê Tombolato, Fabio Frutoso, Glauco Vitor Dias, Renato Mendonça
- Lead Architects:Aiê Tombolato, Fabio Frutoso, Glauco Vitor Dias, Renato Mendonça
- Project Team:Projesp
- Lighting Project:Luciana Guerra
- Clients:Lufthansa
- Engineering:projetos - projesp
- Landscape:Molen Planten, Alexandre Carvalho
- Acoustics:Mannis Acústica
- Lightning :Luciana Guerra
Text description provided by the architects. Web bid for the closed architectural competition of new Lufthansa’s office in São Paulo and to be chosen as the winning project we designed a mix of open office and traditional spaces, as their briefing asked.
We took advantage of the height and the big windows od the building to make the office a light place even with a dark blue paint at the concrete ceiling.
The usage of an industrial language was preferred so we could bring the memory of the airplane and hangar materials.
We designed a room that looks like an container and leaved all the installations ducts outwards.
On the briefieng, Lufthansa’s asked for an office bleacher seating, so we design one with mix uses: stairs to the mezzanine, training room, living, day by day word and a storage underneath.
Near the balcony, we designed the call pods, in front of a tree that it’s the preferred spot of employees.
The biophilic study was considerate to provide an friendly atmosphere to the office.