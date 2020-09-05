Submit a Project Advertise
World
World
Shenzhen Liantang Port / CAPOL

Shenzhen Liantang Port / CAPOL

© Feng Shao

  • Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang
Port
Shenzhen, China
  • Architects: CAPOL
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  131102
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2019
  • Photographs Photographs:  Feng Shao
  • Client:Shenzhen Land Investment and Development Center
  • Engineering:SHENZHEN CAPOL INTERNATIONAL & ASSOCIATES CO.,LTD.
  • Landscape:Shenzhen Hope Landscape & Architectural Design CO.,Ltd
  • Collaborator:Shenzhen Municipal Design & Research Institute Co.,Ltd
© Feng Shao
© Feng Shao

Text description provided by the architects. Liantang Port is located in Liantang Street, Luohu District, East Shenzhen. It is the seventh cross-border land comprehensive port planned and constructed by Shenzhen City. It is an important port in the east that constructs a major pattern of "east in and east out, west in and west out" for Shenzhen-Hong Kong cross-border transportation.

© Feng Shao
© Feng Shao
© Feng Shao
© Feng Shao

Different from other types of transportation hubs, Liantang Port is the first port building to adopt "one-stop customs clearance for passengers and goods" and "direct access between people and vehicles". It is necessary to meet the customs clearance needs of the two regions, but also to meet the requirements of the customs for the level of control and quarantine of the flow of people and vehicles and the layout of special equipment for the site.

© Feng Shao
© Feng Shao
© Feng Shao
© Feng Shao

Therefore, the cargo inspection area is set on the first floor, and the travel inspection area is set on the elevated platform on the second floor, so as to realize the vertical separation of travel inspection and cargo inspection. By sorting out and adjusting the external traffic, multiple ramp bridges and pedestrian/vehicle bridges are used to connect the surrounding environment to improve the external traffic diversion capacity of the project site.

© Feng Shao
© Feng Shao
© Feng Shao
© Feng Shao

Liantang Port is a demonstration project led by the Shenzhen Municipal Government to provide full professional and full-process BIM results, the CAPOL’s BIM team started to build a BIM platform in the planning stage in order to achieve design creativity under hyperboloid and large spans. In the graphic design stage, through the BIM platform visual design and three-dimensional collaborative work, automated data flow and statistical analysis are realized, which has made a breakthrough for the establishment of BIM application specifications in the architectural design industry and the collaborative optimization of various platforms has accumulated valuable experience.

© Feng Shao
© Feng Shao
© Feng Shao
© Feng Shao

The project won the Best BIM Application Award in the 2015 Hong Kong International BIM Awards, the Fifth "Innovation Cup" Building Information Modeling (BIM) Application Design Competition "The Best BIM Popular Application Award", and 2015 Guangdong Provincial Excellent Engineering Survey and Design Award BIM Special Prize, etc.

© Feng Shao
© Feng Shao

The design starts from paying attention to people's sense of order, and creates a unique rhythmic light and shadow changing facade through the "double-inclined flow linear curved shape", which presents the place personality and contemporary temperament of the building in the transition of time and space.

© Feng Shao
© Feng Shao

Project location

Address:Liantang Street, Luohu District, Shenzhen, Guangdong, China

CAPOL
CAPOL
Office

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

© Feng Shao

深圳市莲塘口岸 / 华阳国际设计集团

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

