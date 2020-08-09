Lake House Extension / Rogoski Arquitetura

+ 13

Lead Architect: Giordano Rogoski

Project Team: Giordano Rogoski, Bibiana Rogoski, Emily Jordão

Engineering: Francisco Raposo

Landscape: Bibiana Rogoski

Text description provided by the architects. Customers wanted a leisure annex to a country house that already existed in the rural region of Jaru, in Rondônia. The needs program is reduced, with kitchen, bathrooms and a large open area to receive friends and family. The site, with a slightly sloping topography, had a large lake that was the starting point for the creation of architecture.

The project consists of a metallic structure in porticoes lined up with a thermoacoustic tile cover and natural wood lining. At the bottom of the composition, we created a swimming pool overlooking the lake.