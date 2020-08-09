Submit a Project Advertise
World
World
  Lake House Extension / Rogoski Arquitetura

  Curated by Matheus Pereira
Pavilion, Residential Architecture, Small Scale
Jaru, Brazil
  Architects: Rogoski Arquitetura
  Area:  2766 ft²
  Year:  2018
  Photographs:  Marcus Camargo
  Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Alcoa, Cerâmica - Atlas (, Deca, Organne, Portinari, Saccaro
  Lead Architect:Giordano Rogoski
  Project Team:Giordano Rogoski, Bibiana Rogoski, Emily Jordão
  Engineering:Francisco Raposo
  Landscape:Bibiana Rogoski
© Marcus Camargo
Text description provided by the architects. Customers wanted a leisure annex to a country house that already existed in the rural region of Jaru, in Rondônia. The needs program is reduced, with kitchen, bathrooms and a large open area to receive friends and family. The site, with a slightly sloping topography, had a large lake that was the starting point for the creation of architecture.

Plan
Plan
© Marcus Camargo
The project consists of a metallic structure in porticoes lined up with a thermoacoustic tile cover and natural wood lining. At the bottom of the composition, we created a swimming pool overlooking the lake.

Sections
Sections
© Marcus Camargo
Project location

Address:Jaru, State of Rondônia, 76890-000, Brazil

