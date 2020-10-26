Submit a Project Advertise
World
Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2020 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Renovation
  4. Brazil
  5. Apartment Renovation in Mooca Neighbourhood / Firma + Oitentaedois

Apartment Renovation in Mooca Neighbourhood / Firma + Oitentaedois

Save this project
Apartment Renovation in Mooca Neighbourhood / Firma + Oitentaedois

© Manuel Sá© Manuel Sá© Manuel Sá© Manuel Sá+ 25

  • Curated by Matheus Pereira
Renovation, Apartment Interiors
Parque da Mooca, Brazil
  • Architects: Firma, Oitentaedois
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  140
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2018
  • Photographs Photographs:  Manuel Sá
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Electrolux, Deca, Eliane, Fernando Jaeger Atelier, Librecad, Marcenaria, Marmotec, Mobília Vintage, NS Brasil, Portinari, reka iluminacao
  • Lead Architects:Bruno Jin Young Kim, Carlos Eduardo Murgel Miller
  • Project Team:Claudia Kim Kim, Marina Novaes de Camillo
  • Lighting:Reka
  • Wood Work:Visual Móbile
  • Furniture:Fernando Jaeger
  • City:Parque da Mooca
  • Country:Brazil
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Manuel Sá
© Manuel Sá

Text description provided by the architects. Apartment renovation in Mooca neighbourhood, located in the city of São Paulo - Brazil originally designed by the Brazillian architect David Libeskind, in the 60`s. We were commissioned by a grandfather and grandmother to renovate the apartment where they grew their children for more than 35 years.

Save this picture!
© Manuel Sá
© Manuel Sá
Save this picture!
Proposal Plan
Proposal Plan
Save this picture!
© Manuel Sá
© Manuel Sá

The apartment had received many small modifications throughout the decades resulting in a space without coherence, as it is common to many Brazillian homes. Since the children had now grown up and left home, the couple wished that the apartment could be appropriate for them to live their old years and to enjoy the visit of their grandchildren.

Save this picture!
© Manuel Sá
© Manuel Sá

The project was a long process of reflection and discoveries with the clients that went on for about 4 years from the first drafts until the conclusion of the renovation.

Save this picture!
© Manuel Sá
© Manuel Sá

We took advantage of the fact that there is only one beam crossing the apartment to create a wide-open space, and the layout was though to create a comfortable space for the couple and to receive the visit of the whole family. The dining table, also traditionally used for studying, playing and talking was positioned in the center of the apartment while the other rooms were positioned around it.

Save this picture!
© Manuel Sá
© Manuel Sá

After the renovation was finished, the couple remarked that the higher presence of natural light, ventilation and the wider view of the city`s skyline brings them a feeling of calm and lightness. The process of developing the project also helped the clients to rethink their way of living towards a life with less material assets. This wish that they had served as a guide to all decisions made in the project.

Save this picture!
© Manuel Sá
© Manuel Sá

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Rua Celso de Azevedo Marques - Parque da Mooca, Sao Paulo - SP, 03122-010, Brazil

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Firma
Office
Oitentaedois
Office

Products

WoodConcrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsRefurbishmentRenovationInterior DesignResidential InteriorsApartment InteriorsBrazil
Cite: "Apartment Renovation in Mooca Neighbourhood / Firma + Oitentaedois" [Apartamento Mooca / Firma + Oitentaedois] 26 Oct 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/944759/apartment-renovation-in-mooca-neighbourhood-firma-plus-oitentaedois> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream