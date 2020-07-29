Submit a Project Advertise
World
World
  Mecanoo Wins Competition to Design Amsterdam's New Vertical Neighborhood

Dutch design practice Mecanoo has won the competition to design a new tower in Amsterdam. Dubbed Brink Tower, the project will rise 28 floors and accommodate nearly 400 new residents. The proposal is made to address a housing shortage for a range of tenants, including students and researchers. The new tower aims to become a green, sustainable and vibrant vertical neighborhood in the city.

Courtesy of MecanooCourtesy of MecanooCourtesy of MecanooCourtesy of Mecanoo+ 7

Courtesy of Mecanoo
Courtesy of Mecanoo

With easy access to Amsterdam Central Station, Brink Tower will form a connection between the Van der Pek neighborhood and Overhoeks. The plan includes 120 social rental homes, 30 care homes, a meeting space for the neighborhood and more than 250 rental properties. A ground floor plinth will accommodate retail facilities, including catering and local shops. The project's terraces and roofs will be equipped with polder roofs where green enclaves can be created. Collected rainwater is reused during the growing season to water the project's roof gardens.

Courtesy of Mecanoo
Courtesy of Mecanoo
Courtesy of Mecanoo
Courtesy of Mecanoo

As Mecanoo outlines, the tower has been designed to allow as much interaction as possible between all residents from the different housing types, as well as new residents and the existing inhabitants of the surrounding area. The retail facilities, common areas and the meeting place are also further enhanced by the green environment around the tower and the various terraces that give the building character.

News via Mecanoo

Image gallery

