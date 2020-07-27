Submit a Project Advertise
Tito Apartment / 0E1 Arquitetos

Tito Apartment / 0E1 Arquitetos

  • Curated by Matheus Pereira
Apartment Interiors
Porto Alegre, Brazil
  • Architects: 0E1 Arquitetos
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  2583 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2018
  • Photographs Photographs:  Gabriel Carpes
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: AutoDesk, AMS Arquitetura e Construções, B. Metal, Brastemp, Cuccina, Deca, Dpot, Esquadrias Moschetta, Hidrogás, LG, Luzes do Mundo, MANJABOSCO, Marmoraria Cappellari, Mezas, Multiservice, Móveis Nova Canaã, Móveis Schuster, Neoclima Ar Condicionado, Objetos, Porto Glass, +8
  • Lead Architects:Ana Cristina Castagna, Anna Carolina Manfroi, Gabriel Giambastiani, Mario Guidoux
  • Project Team:Ana Cristina Castagna, Anna Carolina Manfroi, Carol Vasques, Cecília Leonardelli, Gabriel Giambastiani, Giovana Luckow, Mario Guidoux, Mariana Samurio, Matheus Merolillo, Muntsa Ventura, Natália Zaffari, Thaís Gerhardt
Text description provided by the architects. The Tito apartment was designed as a bachelor pad with ample spaces and beautiful visuals. The project attends the owner's daily and occasional need and it's flexible social spaces allow events of different scales.

Plan - 1st floor
Plan - 1st floor

The first floor is divided into two zones with different levels of privacy. The first, next to the entrance and connected with the second floor, is the spatial integration between the kitchen, the living and dining rooms, making the main living area of the apartment. The second, located in the most private half of the first floor, is the integration of the owner's exclusive spaces.

Cross section
Cross section

With smaller scale and better visuals, the second floor acts as an extension of the first floor social areas, making possible more private events. The integration of the spaces is controlled through sliding panels and windows.

Project location

Address:Porto Alegre, Rio Grande do Sul, Brazil

