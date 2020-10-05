Submit a Project Advertise
World
Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2020 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Renovation
  4. Brazil
  5. Apartment Beatriz and Luisa / INA Arquitetura

Apartment Beatriz and Luisa / INA Arquitetura

Save this project
Apartment Beatriz and Luisa / INA Arquitetura

© Maíra Acayaba© Maíra Acayaba© Maíra Acayaba© Maíra Acayaba+ 22

  • Curated by Matheus Pereira
Renovation, Apartment Interiors
Pinheiros, Brazil
  • Architects: INA Arquitetura
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  90
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2018
  • Photographs Photographs:  Maíra Acayaba
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Brilia, Cabo Sil, Coral, Deca, La Fonte, Ladrilar, LeGrand Pial Plus, Rodapé Santa Luzia, Tigre, Trimble, reka iluminacao
Save this picture!
© Maíra Acayaba
© Maíra Acayaba

Text description provided by the architects. When Beatriz and Luisa decided to remodel their apartment in São Paulo, Brazil, they began to search for architecture offices on the internet. When they found INÁ Arquitetura, they appreciated our design. After some meetings, we were hired to remodel the 90 square meters apartment. All the process should be done within three months, and, in order to achieve it, we prepared and followed carefully a schedule.

Save this picture!
© Maíra Acayaba
© Maíra Acayaba

The former layout had tiny rooms: two bedrooms, a living room, an aisle shaped kitchen and a bathroom. However, their desire was to have wider spaces where they could receive guests and make better use of their home.

Save this picture!
© Maíra Acayaba
© Maíra Acayaba
Save this picture!
Plan - Layout
Plan - Layout
Save this picture!
© Maíra Acayaba
© Maíra Acayaba

Beatriz and Luisa realized that it would be more useful to dissolve the second bedroom so its space could be occupied properly. At first, we decided to join it with the living room, so it would become a wider room. However, a structural column was found between the bedroom and the living room, which made this modification impossible. Therefore, we turned both bedrooms into one, instead.

Save this picture!
© Maíra Acayaba
© Maíra Acayaba

The kitchen became wider when we demolished its walls and increased the area covered by tiles, which have a pattern designed by Paulo Mendes da Rocha, named Estrela. Those tiles, with the colors white, gray and blue, are a highlight of the project, along with the fair-faced concrete beams. When we designed the woodwork, we suggested to the residents to invest in built-in appliances, which made the space visually clearer.

Save this picture!
© Maíra Acayaba
© Maíra Acayaba

The living room’s color palette relates to the kitchen’s, so that the color blue appears in the couch and some objects. The clients already had many pieces of furniture, which we brought into the project, just as the armchair, the shelf and the art collection on the walls.

The wooden floor was an old dream of the couple, who always wanted to live in a place with parquet tiles. Therefore, we bought three batches of wood tiles, each one in a different shade of color, and we designed a pattern that mixes them.

Save this picture!
© Maíra Acayaba
© Maíra Acayaba

When we integrated the two bedrooms, the result was a wide space that accommodates more activities besides resting. The woodwork is composed by a wardrobe that is connected to a side table, which is used as a home office, and also has some shelves to store books. In this room, the main color is the orange, which appears on the bed table, pillows and wallpaper. The warmer color palette, along with the wooden floor, guarantee a cozy and comfortable room.

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Pines, Diamantina - Minas Gerais, 39100-000, Brazil

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
INÁ Arquitetura
Office

Product

Concrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsRefurbishmentRenovationInterior DesignResidential InteriorsApartment InteriorsBrazil
Cite: "Apartment Beatriz and Luisa / INA Arquitetura" [Apartamento Beatriz e Luisa / INA Arquitetura] 05 Oct 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/944314/apartment-beatriz-and-luisa-ina-arquitetura> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream