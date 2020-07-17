Huerta Coworking Palermo / FLORA

Submit a Project Advertise
© Tomás Pérez Amenta
© Tomás Pérez Amenta

© Tomás Pérez Amenta © Tomás Pérez Amenta © Tomás Pérez Amenta © Tomás Pérez Amenta + 53

  • Curated by Clara Ott
Office Buildings
Palermo, Argentina
  • Architects: FLORA
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  1600
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2018
  • Photographs Photographs:  Tomás Pérez Amenta
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Huup, Imdi
  • Lead Architect: Facundo Fernández
  • Design Team: Matías Nola, Luisina Galarza
  • Engineering: Flora Estudio
  • Consultants: Ignacio Tato
© Tomás Pérez Amenta
© Tomás Pérez Amenta

Text description provided by the architects. Huerta Co-Working is a project that rethinks privacy and community in an office environment. The for-mal structure offers different configurations of work spaces, where private/collective uses are diluted by the configuration of mobile elements, office systems, work and recreation modules. Open structures are chosen in all the sets, in correspence to a communal kitchen and dining room, which function as a core of interaction for all the people. Huerta does not present large architectural structures, but rather the elemental, functional and collective thought rules the basic, but fundamental, design guidelines. As a fundamental requirement, Huerta is conceived for future mutations and new dispositions, being able to rethink uses and possible new associative structures with the passing of time.

© Tomás Pérez Amenta
© Tomás Pérez Amenta
Ground floor plan
Ground floor plan
© Tomás Pérez Amenta
© Tomás Pérez Amenta

The execution of the project consisted in a coordinated work with an on-site team, including builders, electricians, assembly team, sanitarians, painters and carpenters. At parallel, all the pieces that made up the furniture and offices were manufactured in external workshops. Finally, all the structures were assembled once the construction was nearing completion. The assembly coincided with the comple-tion of the work on site. The coordination between on-site and off-site work accelerated the processes due to the short time available to execute the project.

© Tomás Pérez Amenta
© Tomás Pérez Amenta
Axo
Axo
© Tomás Pérez Amenta
© Tomás Pérez Amenta

Project location

Address: Palermo, CABA, Argentina

FLORA
