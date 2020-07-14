Submit a Project Advertise
World
World
  Apartment in São Vitor / AZO. Sequeira Arquitectos Associados

Apartment in São Vitor / AZO. Sequeira Arquitectos Associados

Apartment in São Vitor / AZO. Sequeira Arquitectos Associados

© Hugo Delgado

  • Curated by Matheus Pereira
Renovation, Apartment Interiors
Braga, Portugal
  • Project Team: Mario Sequeira, Pedro Soares, Jorge Vilela, João Alves, Luis Sequeira, Margarida Oliveira
  • Landscape: AZO Arquitetos
© Hugo Delgado
© Hugo Delgado

Text description provided by the architects. This is a refurbishment of a duplex apartment in the center of Braga with 275sqm. The refurbishment consists in the demolition and construction of the interior walls in order to obtain larger spaces including the living room, kitchen and bedrooms.

© Hugo Delgado
© Hugo Delgado
Second Floor Plan
Second Floor Plan
© Hugo Delgado
© Hugo Delgado

There was a profound change in all the finishes of the apartment, including walls, ceilings and floors. All exterior frames have also been changed to provide better thermic comfort.

© Hugo Delgado
© Hugo Delgado

The materiality of the house is characterized by the softness of the materials proposed through the use of natural walnut wood floors with walls and ceilings in a soft RAL 9010 tone.

© Hugo Delgado
© Hugo Delgado

One of the main objectives of this refurbishment was to create a large living room to enjoy the panoramic exterior terrace over the city.

© Hugo Delgado
© Hugo Delgado

Project location

Braga, Portugal

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Refurbishment Renovation Interiors Architecture Residential Apartment interiors Portugal
