Third Nature Creates Conical Cabins for Adventure Park in Japan

Save this picture! Courtesy of Third Nature | Structured Environment | Henrik Innovation

Danish architects Third Nature have designed a new proposal for a regenerative tourism site in Japan. Called Nordisk Hygge Circles - Ugakei, the project was completed with Japanese engineers Structured Environment and sustainability experts Henrik Innovation. The new adventure park consists of cabins and glamping tents, a camping area along the estuary, and a learning area to encourage activities in nature.

The new sustainable tourism project is located on the fringe of one of Japans most populated areas. The team for the new site won the competition after it was launched between the outdoor company Nordisk and the city council of Inabe in Japan. The site is a former camping ground at the foot of the mountains of Inabe, and will be restored using only renewable materials and repurposed building waste. The low-impact, regenerative approach aims to

“We believe the future is about circularity. Our proposal is composed by a family of circles that define a series of sustainable communities. The master plan and buildings embody a unique environment and a regenerative ‘hygge’ experience in nature. It is our hope that our project will become the base camp for a new type of regional nature-based development that promote sustainable awareness and brings the gift of nature to many urban dwellers.”, Flemming Rafn Thomsen, lead architect and Co-Founder of Third Nature.

In the middle of the plan, a larger center building will house the reception, shop and workshops. The project comprises event spaces, tent decks and landscape bridges, as well as service facilities and other site upgrades. In addition to the permanent buildings, the park will consist of Nordic cotton tents made to be semi-permanent structures. The park will be built in an area with several hiking routes and a mountain with views to the Pacific Ocean. All the new elements are based on a circular design to facilitate community and stimulate outdoor activity.

The adventure park project is set to open in spring 2021.

News via Third Nature