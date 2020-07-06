Fundamental and Omega Design New "Tulip City" for Astana's World Expo Site

Save this picture! Tulip City. Image Courtesy of Omega Render

Fundamental Architects and Omega Render have unveiled a new proposal for Tulip City, a redevelopment of the former Astana World Expo site. The 100,000 sq.m project makes use the of the original parking lot on site as part of the Post-Expo Use Plan. The redevelopment is designed to serve as a statement of a new human-centered design approach for the city of Astana (Nur-Sultan).

Tulip City. Image Courtesy of Omega Render

In the Tulip City proposal, the grounds, pavilion spaces and parking lots have been converted into commercial spaces for corporate, startups, education and research entities. The team explains that the south-eastern lot on the edge of the Expo area and intersection of avenues Mangilik El. And Turar Ryskulov have been selected to house a business center, luxury hotel with 200 rooms, and retail. From a material standpoint, the façade of the podium is finished with a locally-sourced dark natural stone and is designed as a continuation of the pavement to visually minimize its height. The towers are finished with wooden shading elements on top of a glass façade to reduce overheating.

Tulip City. Image Courtesy of Omega Render

Tulip City. Image Courtesy of Omega Render

The scheme is made to organically direct the flow of pedestrians towards an internal, hidden courtyard. There, people can enjoy a winter garden, use co-working and meeting facilities, and shop. The curved lines of the podium are made to mimic the organic language of the key Expo building that is located nearby. Internal streets formed by the plinth are filled with trees, wooden terraces, and mirror pools with fountains. The business center and the 200-room hotel are located within 5 towers on the top of the plinth. The towers have a curved cantilevering base and gradually-opening facades that mimic the bud of the wild tulip.

News via Fundamental Architects