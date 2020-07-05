Submit a Project Advertise
World
Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2020 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Interviews
  3. Michel Rojkind on His Career and the Impact of Music in Architecture

Michel Rojkind on His Career and the Impact of Music in Architecture

Save this article
Michel Rojkind on His Career and the Impact of Music in Architecture
Save this picture!
Courtesy of ParametricArchitecture
Courtesy of ParametricArchitecture

In this episode of PA live interviews, Hamid Hassanzadeh, founder of ParametricArchitecture, spoke to Mexican architect Michel Rojkind. The discussion focused on Michel’s story of becoming an architect, career, his passion for running, the impact of music in his architecture, his projects, and his advice for young professionals.

Michel Rojkind is the founding partner of Rojkind Arquitectos and Vice President of Ground up Architecture at WeWork. According to Forbes Life a representative of a Mexican generation of architects transforming the country. In 2002 he founded Rojkind Arquitectos. Since then, the firm has been on a strong path of innovation and exploration of architectural programs and building techniques, successfully translating the complex forms of these new ideas into realities that can be built with local manufacturing skills.

Michel was born in Mexico City, where he took courses in Architecture and Urban Planning at the Universidad Iberoamericana (1989-1994). He has been a visiting professor at the Southern California Institute of Architecture (SCI-Arc) in Los Angeles, at the Institute for Advanced Architecture of Catalonia (IACC) in Barcelona, and at University of Pennsylvania, PennDesign (UPenn) in Philadelphia. Rojkind has participated as a juror for several international awards and competitions and has lectured in many different countries.

About this author
Parametric Architecture
Author

#Tags

News Interviews
Cite: Parametric Architecture. "Michel Rojkind on His Career and the Impact of Music in Architecture" 05 Jul 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/943010/michel-rojkind-on-his-career-and-the-impact-of-music-in-architecture/> ISSN 0719-8884

More interviews from our YouTube Channel

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream