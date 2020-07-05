Michel Rojkind on His Career and the Impact of Music in Architecture

In this episode of PA live interviews, Hamid Hassanzadeh, founder of ParametricArchitecture, spoke to Mexican architect Michel Rojkind. The discussion focused on Michel’s story of becoming an architect, career, his passion for running, the impact of music in his architecture, his projects, and his advice for young professionals.

Michel Rojkind is the founding partner of Rojkind Arquitectos and Vice President of Ground up Architecture at WeWork. According to Forbes Life a representative of a Mexican generation of architects transforming the country. In 2002 he founded Rojkind Arquitectos. Since then, the firm has been on a strong path of innovation and exploration of architectural programs and building techniques, successfully translating the complex forms of these new ideas into realities that can be built with local manufacturing skills.

Save this picture! Amanali House / Rojkind Arquitectos © Jaime Navarro

Michel was born in Mexico City, where he took courses in Architecture and Urban Planning at the Universidad Iberoamericana (1989-1994). He has been a visiting professor at the Southern California Institute of Architecture (SCI-Arc) in Los Angeles, at the Institute for Advanced Architecture of Catalonia (IACC) in Barcelona, and at University of Pennsylvania, PennDesign (UPenn) in Philadelphia. Rojkind has participated as a juror for several international awards and competitions and has lectured in many different countries.