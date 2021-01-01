Submit a Project Advertise
World
World
Líder Store / FGMF Arquitetos

Líder Store / FGMF Arquitetos

© Rafaela Netto

  • Curated by Matheus Pereira
Store
São Paulo, Brazil
  • Architects: FGMF Arquitetos
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  928
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2016
  • Photographs Photographs:  Rafaela Netto 
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Aris Climatização, Braston, Bricolagem, Ibratin, Inovar Esquadrias, Irrigmaster, JS Pinturas, LIS , Líder Interiores, Pedras Capricórnio, Portobello, Serralheria Forchella, Skylight Estruturas
Text description provided by the architects. The starting point for designing the flagship store for Líder Interiores, a major and leading furniture brand in Brazil, was very simple – a large, glazed space on the front and back faces with a partial double-high ceiling.

Planta - Pavimento Térreo
We proposed a large mezzanine suspended by just six slender tension cables in the middle of the main space, acutely characterizing the mixed structure of metal and concrete cast onsite, which ingeniously spans 15-meter-wide gaps. The idea of creating a sense of surprise, of floating and of getting visitors interested in going up to this area was proposed as a result of the major difficulties found in activating the top floors of similar types of stores.

Upper Floor Plan
Suspended metal planters start at the sidewalk located outside, penetrating into the store through the glass in a kind of curve and wave, and project outward once again towards the external area, at over six meters of height, becoming a marquee and marking the entrance, almost like an overlapping puzzle. In the space where they enter the store, these planters function as a brise-soleil at sunset and as a ceiling for the current layout in the front of the store, the window. The mezzanine has a similar shape and finish and almost feels like a part of these suspended planters, a feeling reinforced by the presence of these elements in the lower portion, connecting it to the outdoor furniture showroom area.

Corte AA
Project location

Address:São Paulo, State of São Paulo, Brazil

FGMF Arquitetos
FGMF Arquitetos
ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCommercial ArchitectureRetailStoreBrazil
