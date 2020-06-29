MuseLAB Wins Coronavirus Design Competition

MuseLAB has won the Coronavirus Design Competition hosted by GoArchitect. The competition's challenge was to design a way to help people stay healthy, both in body and mind. The competition was made to recognize that COVID-19 has affected billions of lives, of every nationality, if not physically than economically and mentally.

As the brief states, people in quarantine face the psychological and physical effects of isolation. People are separated from their families by international and even local borders, and are discouraged or barred from visiting elderly family members. These damages are real damages; independent of the virus and its potency. Teams were asked to think outside of the box and towards the real challenges: isolation, education, work, and leisure.

For MuseLAB's winning proposal, the judges noted that, "each image unwrapped a new insight into what they were trying to achieve. By keeping the design straightforward they were able to tackle many challenges that other design entries never attempted to address. They took on sustainability, health, food safety, reusability, urban design, and even business. The beauty of their design is that even though it ambitiously took on many components, it remained simple, practical, buildable, and useful for many different types of people around the world. This commitment to creating a down-to-earth innovation and the designer’s ability to present their solution so successfully helped this design quickly become the judge’s favorite and our choice to win the Coronavirus Design Competition."

The winning designers were Atharva Gune, Bhakti Loonawat, Namrata Tidke, Huzefa Rangwala, Jasem Pirani. In addition, the People's Choice Winner was Leonardo Fernandes Dias with the proposal for an urban kiosk in Brazil. Find out more about the competition and other entries at GoArchitect.

News via GoArchitect