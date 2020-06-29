Koichi Takada Architects Reveals Latest Design for L.A.'s Skyline

Koichi Takada has designed a 43-story mixed-use development, in downtown Los Angeles, inspired by “California’s natural beauty and iconic redwoods”. Hoping to create the healthiest place to live in L.A., the proposed building humanizes the concept of high-rise through the use of natural materials, vertical landscaping, engaging public elements, and creating a between artificial and natural environments.

Designed by Sydney-based boutique architecture firm Koichi Takada Architects in collaboration with MVE + Partners as executive architect, the $500M mixed-use high rise condominium and hotel tower is the latest project to be introduced to the L.A.'s Skyline. Developed by Crown Group Australia, the project is “a platform for health and wellbeing”, for residents, hotel guests, and neighbors. In fact, the iconic building will transform the Downtown district into a human-cantered, flourishing neighborhood.

Located at 1111 Hill Street, on the southeast corner of South Hill and 11th streets at the convergence of Downtown’s financial, fashion, and South Park districts, the 43-story tower is expected to be completed in 2025, with 319 condominiums and a 160-room hotel.

Downtown LA is experiencing a once-in-a-generation revival – led by the heightened convergence of tech, media and entertainment. This is an excellent and rare opportunity to be able to contribute to the transformation of an entire neighbourhood and, by extension, the entire city -- Iwan Sunito, Crown Group CEO.

Taking inspiration from California’s iconic and unique redwoods, exceptional in “their towering height, their resiliency and the delicate, balanced ecosystem that supports them”, Koichi Takada incorporated many elements into the high-rise design that engage with the public and enhance the neighborhood. Actually the architect explains that “our vision is to create the healthiest place to live in Los Angeles by creating the optimal balance between the artificial and natural environments. […] Our nature-inspired approach to this project provides a platform for health and wellbeing for the residents, hotel guests and neighbors. It’s a tall high rise, but we humanize it with natural materials, vertical landscaping, and engaging public elements.”

The base of the building takes on an undulating canopy that engages with the street level and brings the high rise down to the human level. Both a public art piece and shade and shelter for guests, residents, and pedestrians, the ground level structure contributes to the walkability of the entire neighborhood. In addition, a natural vertical green façade made from wood, raises from the base and goes up to the top where it generates a redwood tree crown branching out toward the sky.