Nova York Apartment / FCstudio

Nova York Apartment / FCstudio
© Pedro Kok
  • Curated by Matheus Pereira
Loft, Apartment Interiors
Brooklin, Brazil
  • Architects: FCstudio
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  178
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2020
  • Photographs Photographs:  Pedro Kok
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: B&B Italia, Baxter, Brokis, Cassina, Classicon, Moooi, Moroso, VitrA, Carla Chaim, Dpot Objeto, Estúdio Bola, FCstudio, Fenix Interiors, Fernando Mota, Jacqsa, Macaparana, Maria Laet, Marilia Razuk, Papel Assinado, Parket , +5
© Pedro Kok
Text description provided by the architects. The New York Apartment´s project, located in the city of São Paulo - Brazil, is the result of a creative process that took into account important conditions. The family, consisting of a couple and two young daughters, before moving to this apartment, lived in the Netherlands for 8 years. Thus, constant references to Dutch culture and design permeated the composition process, so that the family would continue to identify with its own home. In addition, we considered the specific logistics of the four residents' routine, categorizing the spaces according to the real needs of each one. Exclusive suites, one office and a playroom arose because of that.

© Pedro Kok
The formal and chromatic composition brought together areas with the same use, generating four programmatic boxes, within the single space with double height ceiling. This concept can be seen in the schemes that follow this memorial. The first box consists of the entrance hall and access to the toilet. The ruby color highlights this space that works as a break between inside and outside the apartment. In front of the elevator, we exposed the couple's collection of Dutch miniatures, so that right at the entrance, there is a connection with the family's affective memory. The second box consists of the table that separates the kitchen from the living room, a large piece of furniture that received tensoflex as a lighting device that simulates the sunrise and sunset light, through the dimming of the LEDs. Through this warm and changeable light, we managed to change the atmosphere of the apartment's integrated and single space.

© Pedro Kok
Floor Plan
Floor Plan
© Pedro Kok
The third box is the mezzanine that houses the office and the fourth box is the bookcase of the playroom. The materials follow the same color palette. The use of light wood tones was the artifice that brought us closer to the initial references. 

© Pedro Kok
The furniture was brought from the Netherlands, with some pieces developed by FCstudio, which also designed the joinery. The design of the New York Apartment translated the family's emotional desires into interior design, at the same time considering its necessary and particular functionality.

© Pedro Kok
Mezzanine Plant
Mezzanine Plant
© Pedro Kok
Project gallery

Project location

Address: Brooklin, São Paulo - Estado de São Paulo, Brazil

About this office
FCstudio
Office

#Tags

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Housing Loft Interiors Architecture Residential Apartment interiors Brazil
Cite: "Nova York Apartment / FCstudio" [Apartamento Nova York / FCstudio] 04 Jul 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/942104/nova-york-apartment-fcstudio/> ISSN 0719-8884

