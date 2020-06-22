Chipperfield, Sejima, Tresoldi: Discover Internships and Lectures of "Architecture for Heritage" 2020 edition

Architects have always been asked to breathe new life into ancient architectures inherited from the past or into historical –often monumental– artefacts that no longer respond to the customs and needs of the contemporary society. Nevertheless, the ancient architectures tell our story, therefore deserve to be restored with interventions that bring along a hint of modernity and show the trace of the design activity. The Architecture for Heritage course has been created on these premises.
The Course
Its aim is training designers who will be able to understand and enhance the memory of historical architectures and take inspiration from them to carry out new interventions that both meet the new needs and are enriched by the link to the past. In a close dialogue between the ancient and the modern, between existing architectures and new interventions, it is possible to comprehend what has been and what is now, redesigning –through architecture– a historical line bound to be continued by future generations.
The students will learn about the most advanced survey strategies and redesign of historical architectures; therefore, they will be able to protect the ancient wonders without giving up on a contemporary approach to the project. They will acquire skills and experience in a field of design that is always present and offers continuous and valuable job opportunities.
The students will analyze the technical and compositional strategies to adopt in contexts that host outstanding existing architectures through the intervention on archaeological and industrial sites and focusing mainly on the accommodation and cultural use of historical buildings. The course will be made up of 90 hours of lessons, a 32-hour workshop and multiple lectures by well-renowned professional architects.
At the end of the course, YACademy Placement office will guarantee each student a proposal for an internship/collaboration within the partner studios.
YACademy
YAC is an association which promotes architectural competitions aimed at fostering culture and design research. Over the years, YAC has broadened s experience of work and collaboration with the main architectural firms of contemporary architecture, dealing with diverse and numerous topics of architectural design. Nowadays, YAC’s expertise can serve young designers better, providing them with the creation of high-level educational programs aimed at polishing the skills of the students and offering them a valuable connection to the labour market. Thanks to the close relationship with internationally renowned professional and academic actors, YACademy is the perfect frame within which complete or specialize one’s skills, and create a significative link with the most internationally-renowned architectural firms. The location of the courses, also available from remote connection since 2020, is the prestigious headquarters of YACademy: a medieval building located in the heart of Bologna’s historical city center, close to the Two Towers and next to Piazza Santo Stefano; namely, one of the most picturesque areas of the city.
Special Lectures
EDOARDO TRESOLDI
Ghosts of architecture: the Paleochristian Basilica in Siponto
FOKKE MOEREL | MVRDV
Material contemporaneity: Chanel Crystal House
BENEDETTA TAGLIABUE | EMBT MIRALLES TAGLIABUE
Sewing up the urban fabric: Santa Caterina Market
ALBERTO VEIGA | BAROZZI VEIGA
Elegance and discontinuity: Ribera del Duero
GIUSEPPE ZAMPIERI | DAVID CHIPPERFIELD ARCHITECTS MILANO
Behind the scenes in Venice: Procuratie Vecchie
KAZUYO SEJIMA | SANAA
Contemporaneity in modernity: New Modern Art NYC
STEFANO RUSSO | RENZO PIANO BUILDING WORKSHOP
Redefining the skyline: The Shard
JOÃO LUÍS CARRILHO DA GRAÇA | CARRILHO DA GRAÇA ARQUITECTOS
Building upon ruins: Evora Historical Centre
Workshop
DESIGN OF INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL OF DESIGN AMONG THE RUINS OF THE ROCCA DEI CONTI GUIDI FORTRESS IN MODIGLIANA
Francesca Singer | SANAA
The workshop will represent a practical opportunity to test and recapitulate all the notions learned during the other lessons. It will offer strategic solutions concerning a real architectural project. The course will be conducted in collaboration with Agenzia del Demanio -the Italian Government Real Estate Agency- and the Municipality of Modigliana. Students will be given the opportunity to work on the Rocca dei Conti Guidi, a symbolic architecture of a medieval village that lays on the promontory between the Tramazzo and Ibola rivers.
Due to a very strong production chain in the field of furniture that is locally present, the Municipality would like the fortress repurposing to be oriented towards the establishment of an international school of architecture and design: here, protected by medieval architecture, in the heart of the Tuscan-Emilian Apennine, a campus of excellence will welcome young talents guided by the brightest stars of architecture and product design. Modigliana is picturesque and characterized by some very fascinating views (e.g. the famous Ponte della Signora) and is the ideal background for design reflections that combine memory with a contemporary intervention. In order to get to know the site from close, students will be granted the opportunity to spend three days of stay and lessons in Modigliana.
Lessons
CASE HISTORY - Successful examples of restoration of historical architectures| 8 HOURS
Andrea Zamboni | Zamboni Associati Architettura
ART AND RUINS - Artistic languages as the tool to enhance historical architectures | 8 HOURS
Gianandrea Gazzola | Artista
CONCEPT DESIGN - The genesis of a design idea | 8 HOURS
Massimo Alvisi | Alvisi Kirimoto + Partners
SUBURBAN SCENARIOS - Urban reactivation and enhancement of the recent past| 8 HOURS
Matteo Agnoletto | Università di Bologna
THE NEW FRONTIER OF SURVEY - Standard and cutting-edge techniques of architectural survey | 8 HOURS
Giuseppe Boselli | Geogrà srl
MULTIMEDIA FOR HERITAGE - New digital languages to serve the enhancement of historical heritage| 6 HOURS
Andrea Gion | Drawlight
HANDLING HISTORY - Theoretical theories and possible approaches for restoration | 12 HOURS
Pierluigi Cervellati | Studio Cervellati
TRADITIONAL BUILDING TECHNIQUES - Practices and theoretical references for masonry from the Middle-Age until the Modern Age| 6 HOURS
Edoardo Currà | Università Sapienza di Roma
THE DISCIPLINE OF HISTORICAL HERITAGE - Experiences of repurposing of the Italian historical heritage | 4 HOURS
Francesca Graziani | Agenzia del Demanio
THE ANCIENT IS SUSTAINABLE - Principles of environmental and energy sustainability for historical architecture | 6 HOURS
Edoardo Milesi | Edoardo Milesi & Archos
TECHNOLOGIES AND MATERIALS FOR HERITAGE RENOVATION - Products, solutions and materials that enhance ancient heritage| 16 HOURS
Partner companies
Internship
At the end of the course, YACademy Placement office will guarantee each student a proposal for an internship/collaboration with some of the studios better matching the topic of the course, with the likes of:
MVRDV – ALVISI KIRIMOTO + PARTNERS – CARRILHO DA GRAÇA ARQUITECTOS - DAVID CHIPPERFIELD ARCHITECTS MILANO – ZAMBONI ASSOCIATI ARCHITETTURA – EDOARDO TRESOLDI – EMBT MIRALLES TAGLIABUE – BAROZZI VEIGA – OMA – JEAN NOUVEL DESIGN
Due to the recent pandemic situation, despite the courses should be held between September 2020 and January 2021, YAC has taken extraordinary measures for the best performance of its activities and to facilitate access to its courses, in accordance to safety criteria and participation in the courses from a remote connection. For more information, we invite to read the rules of the course.
Architecture for Humanity is organised in collaboration with:
AUTOMOBILI LAMBORGHINI - MANNI GROUP - TERREAL - URBAN UP l UNIPOL
For more information visit: www.yacademy.it
Contact: studenti@yacademy.it
-
TitleChipperfield, Sejima, Tresoldi: Discover Internships and Lectures of "Architecture for Heritage" 2020 edition
-
TypeCall for Submissions
-
Organizers
-
Registration DeadlineOctober 02, 2020 11:59 PM
-
Submission DeadlineOctober 02, 2020 11:59 PM
-
VenueBologna, Italy
-
PriceFree