Submit a Project Advertise
World
Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2020 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Portugal
  5. CG House / Pedro Henrique Arquiteto

CG House / Pedro Henrique Arquiteto

Save this project
CG House / Pedro Henrique Arquiteto

© Ivo Tavares Studio © Ivo Tavares Studio © Ivo Tavares Studio © Ivo Tavares Studio + 42

  • Curated by Matheus Pereira
Houses
Arrifana, Portugal
  • Architects: Pedro Henrique
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  4520 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2010
  • Photographs Photographs:  Ivo Tavares Studio
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: CS Telhas, Banema Thermowood, ITAF, Margres
  • Lead Architect: Pedro Henrique
  • Interior Designer: Ana Guedes
  • Collaborators: Mário Alves
More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Ivo Tavares Studio
© Ivo Tavares Studio

Text description provided by the architects. A place, that arises from an elevated plan in relation to the street, and opens itself onto a field, is defined by the large trees that give us visual sensations, experienced as a result of the various colour palettes that each season brings. 

Save this picture!
© Ivo Tavares Studio
© Ivo Tavares Studio
Save this picture!
Ground floor plan
Ground floor plan
Save this picture!
© Ivo Tavares Studio
© Ivo Tavares Studio

 A set of volumes draw the house that embodies a recognisable archetype and divides the intimate and social area, separating the bedrooms from the kitchen and living rooms.

Save this picture!
© Ivo Tavares Studio
© Ivo Tavares Studio
Save this picture!
Section 01
Section 01
Save this picture!
© Ivo Tavares Studio
© Ivo Tavares Studio

These volumes are organised in different orientations in search of the best relationship between them, and each other with the outside.

Save this picture!
© Ivo Tavares Studio
© Ivo Tavares Studio
Save this picture!
1st floor plan
1st floor plan
Save this picture!
© Ivo Tavares Studio
© Ivo Tavares Studio

The contrast between the raw concrete facades and the interior of the house creates an intimate tactile sensation, experienced through the patios, the skylights and the stairs.

Save this picture!
© Ivo Tavares Studio
© Ivo Tavares Studio
Save this picture!
Section 02
Section 02
Save this picture!
© Ivo Tavares Studio
© Ivo Tavares Studio

The social area extends to the outside and to the upper floor, creating a variety of living spaces and proximity to the householders. The intimate area, on the other hand, confines a covered outdoor space providing privacy and allowing, simultaneously, natural light to flood the interior.

In order to intensify the relationship with nature, the house evokes the simplicity and sobriety that characterises the surroundings.

Project gallery

See all Show less
About this office
Pedro Henrique
Office

Product

Concrete

#Tags

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Portugal
Cite: "CG House / Pedro Henrique Arquiteto" [Casa CG / Pedro Henrique ] 26 Jun 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/942037/cg-house-pedro-henrique-arquiteto/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream