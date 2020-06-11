AJ Apartment / COA Associados

+ 27

Renovation, Apartment Interiors • São Paulo, Brazil Architects: COA Associados

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 62 m²

Year: 2016

Photographs Photographs: Maura Mello

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: Baraúna , Cia do Metal , ENGEFRANÇA , Fernando Jaeger , Gravura Brasileira , MD MARCENARIA , Trimble , ZWsoft , reka iluminacao

Design Team: Cassio Oba, Eugenio Conte, Gabriel Cesar, Giovanna Zapparoli

Text description provided by the architects. The open floor plan and the raw finishes provided by the construction company were identified as potential elements in the development of the project. The concrete slab and pillars, as well as the polished concrete floor, were kept natural. Since the beginning of the project, there was a strategy to intervene as little as possible in the construction and solve the spaces desired by the residents through the addition of only a few elements. A bathroom was built, transforming the dormitory into a suite, and some carpentry and metalwork elements were designed to meet the functional demands.

A carpentry piece defines the space and restricts the couple's bedroom without the need of additional walls. This element, which separates the private and living areas, serves as a countertop and cupboards for both sides, and also creates a panel from floor to ceiling in natural freijo wood, in an attempt to contrast with the exposed concrete.

Some of the elements were designed in metalwork, and in certain areas, they go alongside wooden pieces. The kitchen shelves and the living room bookcase are made of carbon steel and were manufactured and assembled on site.