AJ Apartment / COA Associados

AJ Apartment / COA Associados

© Maura Mello © Maura Mello © Maura Mello © Maura Mello + 27

  • Curated by Matheus Pereira
Renovation, Apartment Interiors
São Paulo, Brazil
  • Architects: COA Associados
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  62
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2016
  • Photographs Photographs:  Maura Mello
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Baraúna, Cia do Metal, ENGEFRANÇA, Fernando Jaeger, Gravura Brasileira, MD MARCENARIA, Trimble, ZWsoft, reka iluminacao
  • Design Team: Cassio Oba, Eugenio Conte, Gabriel Cesar, Giovanna Zapparoli
© Maura Mello
© Maura Mello

Text description provided by the architects. The open floor plan and the raw finishes provided by the construction company were identified as potential elements in the development of the project. The concrete slab and pillars, as well as the polished concrete floor, were kept natural. Since the beginning of the project, there was a strategy to intervene as little as possible in the construction and solve the spaces desired by the residents through the addition of only a few elements. A bathroom was built, transforming the dormitory into a suite, and some carpentry and metalwork elements were designed to meet the functional demands.

© Maura Mello
© Maura Mello
Floor plan - Layout
Floor plan - Layout
© Maura Mello
© Maura Mello

A carpentry piece defines the space and restricts the couple's bedroom without the need of additional walls. This element, which separates the private and living areas, serves as a countertop and cupboards for both sides, and also creates a panel from floor to ceiling in natural freijo wood, in an attempt to contrast with the exposed concrete.

© Maura Mello
© Maura Mello
© Maura Mello
© Maura Mello

Some of the elements were designed in metalwork, and in certain areas, they go alongside wooden pieces. The kitchen shelves and the living room bookcase are made of carbon steel and were manufactured and assembled on site.

© Maura Mello
© Maura Mello

Project location

Address: Brooklin, São Paulo - State of São Paulo, Brazil

