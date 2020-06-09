World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Spain
  5. Bosc House / Joan Poca Arquitecte

Bosc House / Joan Poca Arquitecte

Save this project
Bosc House / Joan Poca Arquitecte

© Adrià Goula © Adrià Goula © Adrià Goula © Adrià Goula + 28

  • Curated by Clara Ott
Houses
Spain
  • Lead Architect: Joan Poca Arquitecte
More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Adrià Goula
© Adrià Goula

Text description provided by the architects. We found a plot that is a delight, a cut of the forest that this area should have been a long time ago. Crowded with holm oaks, we are greeted by a subtle freshness, the padded floor of dry leaves and a homogeneous clarity that blurs the shadows.

Save this picture!
© Adrià Goula
© Adrià Goula
Save this picture!
Axonometric
Axonometric
Save this picture!
© Adrià Goula
© Adrià Goula

We find it unbeatable and the effort will be to preserve what already exists. We leave the topography intact, we respect the trail of an old forest path that crosses the plot from North to South that will now pass under the house and cut the minimum trees.

Save this picture!
© Adrià Goula
© Adrià Goula
Save this picture!
South Facade
South Facade
Save this picture!
© Adrià Goula
© Adrià Goula

The house distributes its weight in 43 14x14cm laminated wood pillars that rest on metal piles punctured to the ground surgically without earthworks. These pillars will continue to climb inside, branching out into beams and braces and reproducing spaces and widths similar to those of the forest outside.

Save this picture!
© Adrià Goula
© Adrià Goula

Structure arranged in diaphanous strips from East to West, thus allowing us to get through views from end to end of the plot. Located laterally, the house is not perceived as an obstacle and will not split the plot into halves.

Save this picture!
© Adrià Goula
© Adrià Goula

We choose to establish a certain symbiosis with the environment, we fragment, we introduce interruptions, we darken and clarify, we try to avoid a forceful, uniform form. The house must be variable, different in itself, so we introduce dashed lines, dotted planes.

Save this picture!
© Adrià Goula
© Adrià Goula
Save this picture!
Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan
Save this picture!
© Adrià Goula
© Adrià Goula

Transforming the interior into an exterior, such as encapsulating a piece of this forest where we are, air-conditioning it, furnishing it, and making it the home's habitat.

In this holm oak we have a diffused, filtered, soft and very pleasant light and we want this same light for the interior too, much clarity but not direct light, so there are high openings that face North, and openings to South that are under eaves. 3 types of views from the inside, horizontally and through the trunks you have distant views, looking a little up you see the tops of the trees, leaves and branches very close to the house, almost touching it. And vertical views, between the trees, to see the sky.

Save this picture!
© Adrià Goula
© Adrià Goula

You can see the edge of the panels and the CLT, the heads of the beams, screws and fittings, roof rails and rakes of the ventilated façade, the edge of the flat tile, ceramic and concrete tiles, the fabric waterproof, electrical wiring, hanging sewer pipes, the house as a coupling of construction elements, and these as defining their presence.

Save this picture!
© Adrià Goula
© Adrià Goula

The coatings, pavements and furniture avoid being a continuous layer indifferent to the morphology of the spaces where they are placed. They grow, adapt and fit and will make this twist visible. The parquet swirls at the foot of a pillar, a shelf folds in front of the stove, a shelf clings to the structure, a bench is locked between porticos ..., the tiles are no longer an indifferent weave and are applied adapted to each arrangement.

Save this picture!
© Adrià Goula
© Adrià Goula

Project gallery

See all Show less
About this office
Joan Poca Arquitecte
Office

Product

Wood

#Tags

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Spain
Cite: "Bosc House / Joan Poca Arquitecte" [Casa Bosc / Joan Poca Arquitecte] 09 Jun 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/941191/bosc-house-joan-poca-arquitecte/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream