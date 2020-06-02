World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Competitions & Opportunities
  3. Open Call: Outer Space 2020 by Blank Space

Open Call: Outer Space 2020 by Blank Space

Save this article
Open Call: Outer Space 2020 by Blank Space

We are on the cusp of the second great age of space exploration.

Outer space has always captured the imaginations of the public. New advances in technology (including comet landings, the Orion Spacecraft, and large scale social experiments leading to exploration of Mars) mean that outer space is no longer a place only astronauts will get to experience – but something you and I can experience within our lifetimes

Save this picture!
© Outer Space. Image2019 3rd Place
© Outer Space. Image2019 3rd Place

For a long time, the fantastical visions of space exploration have been rooted in the sci-fi proposals of the 50s, 60s and 70s. Ring worlds, death stars and space colonies conjure vibrant, psychedelic visions of the future from yesteryear. Since then, advances in space technology have multiplied exponentially. Are these retro visions still the best representations of our future in the stars?

Save this picture!
© Outer Space. Image2019 Honorable Mention
© Outer Space. Image2019 Honorable Mention

Architecture has some catching up to do. The Outer Space competition is seeking proposals that envision space exploration in the near future (100-200 years). What kinds of structures will be developed to move, house and sustain people? How will robotics, AI, autonomous spacecraft, and satellites extend our reach?

Let’s get out of here and go to Outer Space…

Download the information related to this competition here.

Save this picture!
© Outer Space. Image2019 Honorable Mention
© Outer Space. Image2019 Honorable Mention

#Tags

Competitions & Opportunities Ideas

This competition was submitted by an ArchDaily user. If you'd like to submit a competition, call for submissions or other architectural 'opportunity' please use our "Submit a Competition" form. The views expressed in announcements submitted by ArchDaily users do not necessarily reflect the views of ArchDaily.

Cite: "Open Call: Outer Space 2020 by Blank Space" 02 Jun 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/940874/open-call-outer-space-2020-by-blank-space/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream