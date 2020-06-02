KAAN Architecten Questions Living Conditions during COVID-19 Confinement in Online Survey

Due to the COVID-19 crisis, the world is in isolation and everyone is confined in their own house. In an attempt to analyze and understand how people are dealing with forced isolation in their current living conditions, KAAN Architecten has released an online survey that questions the space we are currently living in and how it influences our mood.

Entitled “Your home is your shelter”, the survey aims to gather the personal opinions and experiences of confined individuals, in the hope of revealing some interesting insights and get a better understanding of how people use their home. Seeking to also discover the efficiency of the traditional home plan, the results of the poll will help shape future design solutions and create a better living space.

Trying to make a difference, in their statement KAAN Architecten, explained that “we architects […] we do not have an essential profession and cannot do anything useful to help. Nevertheless, we also cannot stay aside and do nothing. So, we decided to use these rare circumstances to research how people deal with forced isolation in their current living conditions”.

Read on to fill the survey. Moreover, you can also watch Dikkie Scipio, founding partner of KAAN Architecten, discuss the future of Architecture, the crossover with construction in the ArchDaily X LifeCycles Talk here.

