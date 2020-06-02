World
  3. Daniel Fernández Pascual Wins 2020 Wheelwright Prize

Daniel Fernández Pascual Wins 2020 Wheelwright Prize

Daniel Fernández Pascual Wins 2020 Wheelwright Prize

Harvard Graduate School of Design (Harvard GSD) has announced Daniel Fernández Pascual as the winner of the 2020 Wheelwright Prize. Now in its eighth cycle, the Wheelwright Prize supports innovative design research, crossing both cultural and architectural boundaries, with a $100,000 grant intended to support two years of study. The 2020 Wheelwright Prize drew over 170 applicants from over 45 countries.

Courtesy of Harvard GSD and Cooking Sections

Courtesy of Harvard GSD and Cooking Sections
With his winning proposal Being Shellfish: The Architecture of Intertidal Cohabitation, Fernández Pascual will examine the intertidal zone—coastal territory that is exposed to air at low tide, and covered with seawater at high tide—and its potential to advance architectural knowledge and material futures. Ultimately, Fernández Pascual hopes to apply the knowledge gathered via his Wheelwright research to a built project that will incorporate and illustrate the material innovations he discovers and serve as an educational facility on coastal ecologies.

Courtesy of Harvard GSD and Cooking Sections
“We live immersed in ecologies that are eroding and changing at a rapid state, and the current global pandemic is just another sign of that environmental crisis,” Fernández Pascual observes. “As awareness about the environmental footprint of construction increases, there is an urgency to find materials that are responsive to dynamic ecosystems, to support eco-social innovation and architectural ingenuity along coastal zones, and to understand forms of cohabitation between humans and more-than-humans in order to support thriving ecosystems and societies. The Wheelwright Prize will allow me to investigate how the intertidal zone, in all of its complexity, may advance architectural knowledge in an era of climate emergency.”

Courtesy of Harvard GSD and Cooking Sections
Courtesy of Harvard GSD and Cooking Sections
This year’s jury includes 2016 Wheelwright Prize Winner Anna Puigjaner; Harvard GSD’s Dean and Josep Lluís Sert Professor of Architecture, Sarah M. Whiting; Harvard GSD’s Chair of the Department of Architecture, Mark Lee; Harvard GSD Assistant Professor of Architecture Megan Panzano; British architect Tom Emerson; and Belgian architect Wonne Ickx.

News via Harvard GSD

Cite: Eric Baldwin. "Daniel Fernández Pascual Wins 2020 Wheelwright Prize" 02 Jun 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/940667/daniel-fernandez-pascual-wins-2020-wheelwright-prize/> ISSN 0719-8884

