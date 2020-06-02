World
Mino Osteria Restaurant / Vanessa Larré Arquitetura

Mino Osteria Restaurant / Vanessa Larré Arquitetura

  • Curated by Matheus Pereira
Restaurant
Centro, Brazil
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  1506 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2018
  • Photographs Photographs:  Fábio Júnior Severo
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: AutoDesk, 4 elementos, Formosa cabeceiras, Green industrial, Pedras Kraish, Portobello, Steel Homes, Trimble Navigation
  • Lead Architect: Samantha Sperotto
  • Project Team: Fernanda Debeterco, Laila Nadal, Isabela Orsi
  • Engineering: Perfor engenharia
  • Kitchen: Carla Petters
© Fábio Júnior Severo
© Fábio Júnior Severo

Text description provided by the architects. Mino Osteria is the younger brother of Max restaurant (another relic of our region). The two together pay homage to Maximino, an essential part of the family of our dear clients. All this baggage gave the freedom for the concept of affective memories in the development of the project.

© Fábio Júnior Severo
© Fábio Júnior Severo
Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan
© Fábio Júnior Severo
© Fábio Júnior Severo

Mino is located in a gastronomic boulevard in Balneário Camboriú, Santa Catarina, Brazil, which already brings poetry to the project. In addition, the premises were: family, Italy, good conversations, pasta and wines. When customers appear at the briefing with these keywords, we don't want anything else and the idea ends up being easy on paper.

© Fábio Júnior Severo
© Fábio Júnior Severo

At first we went back to books and entered the world of osterias with all its charm, hospitality, community tables and democratic spaces.

© Fábio Júnior Severo
© Fábio Júnior Severo

We imagined the heart of the project right in the center where routines and conversations were shared, giving space to a rich buffet for lunch and drinks at dusk.

We thought of a bank from beginning to end so that it could be divided between family members and strangers because we understand that the closer together the better.

We also gave space to those who prefer intimate corners, approached them with small high tables and stools and wrapped them in arches inspired by Italian wineries.

For the more reserved, we created a completely separate space and affectionately called it “antisocial”. In it we warm the colors and pay homage to the family and Mino's trajectory with pictures displayed on the ceiling.

The “icing on the cake” we left with our shared table on the feet of Sicilian lemon to absorb in it among so many shapes, colors, textures and smells our little retelling of Italy.

© Fábio Júnior Severo
© Fábio Júnior Severo

Project location

Address: Rua 3300, 361, sala 02 - annex Passeio San Miguel - Centro, Balneário Camboriú - SC, 88330-272, Brazil

