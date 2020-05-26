Tallinn Architecture Biennale Postponed until 2022

Save this picture! TAB 2019 "Beauty Matters", Head Curator Yael Reisner. Image © Tõnu Tunnel

Next year’s Tallinn Architecture Biennale (TAB) has been postponed until 2022. Announced by the Estonian Centre for Architecture, the 6th edition has been adjourned “due to the postponement of the Venice Architecture Biennale as well as the uncertain times that international cultural events are facing because of the coronavirus outbreak”.

Organizers have decided to postpone TAB, one of the region's biggest international architecture and urban planning festivals, until 2022. Although the dates have been shifted, the ongoing competition for the next head curator as well as the concept of the biennale will continue with the same deadline. Entries must submit their proposals in writing by the 29th of May 2020 at 4 pm Estonian time.

Held in 2 stages, the contest consists of submitting the project in writing first and then presenting it vocally in front of a jury. The first stage jury will take place on the 10th of June, after which the 5 finalists together with the date for the second jury meeting will be announced. The final results will be announced in August 2020. For more information about the competition, check the TAB’s website.

Save this picture! TAB 2017 installation by Gilles Retsin. Image © NAARO

The peculiar times we live in has given us an extra year for the organizers and the head curator to prepare for the upcoming edition of TAB. This ensures enough time for a high quality theme and a comprehensive program. We hope that the teams who are participating in the curatorial competition understand the decision and are ready to contribute also in 2022. -- Raul Järg, the Director of Estonian Centre for Architecture.

Generating synergy between Estonian and foreign architects, as well as between architects and the general public, the Tallinn Architecture Biennale promotes mainly architectural culture. Through five main events, all curated by TAB Head Curator, consisting of a Curatorial Exhibition, a Symposium, and the Tallinn Vision Competition, an International Architecture Schools' Exhibition and the Installation Program, the Biennale encourages the exchange of ideas across borders.

