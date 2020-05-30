World
Machiya in Kawagoe House / K+S Architects

Machiya in Kawagoe House / K+S Architects
© Hiroshi Ueda
© Hiroshi Ueda

© Hiroshi Ueda

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses
Kawagoe, Japan
  • Architects: K+S Architects
  Area:  66
  Year:  2019
  • Photographs Photographs:  Hiroshi Ueda
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Ceder, DOMA, Kōshi
  • Design Team: K+S Architects
  • Engineering & Construction: Nakamoku Shoten
  • Consultants: Ken Nagasaka Engineering Network
© Hiroshi Ueda
© Hiroshi Ueda

Text description provided by the architects. This house is located in a quiet residential area, which is to Northside of Kurazukuri Zone (Old storehouse zone) in Kawagoe City. In the summer Koedo Kawagoe Fireworks Display is exciting in the whole city, in the autumn Kawagoe Festival, a lot of lantern lights in front of the house are fantastic and traditional.What is the best harmony of their family's lifestyle and the traditional Kawagoe City? This project has three important themes.

© Hiroshi Ueda
© Hiroshi Ueda
Floor Plan
Floor Plan
© Hiroshi Ueda
© Hiroshi Ueda

The first. To respect the atmosphere of the traditional Kawagoe City, and to keep a good relationship with this community. This house features a deep black painted wall, kōshi (wooden lattices), and narrow-wide entrance and roof, which Machiya (traditional townhouse) and Kurazukuri (old Stonehouse) have. Also, we design the inside and outside space facing the street, so passers-by can make communication and enjoy together at the festival by opening the sliding door fully.

© Hiroshi Ueda
© Hiroshi Ueda
Section
Section
© Hiroshi Ueda
© Hiroshi Ueda

The second. To keep a comfortable distance between family, Kawagoe's community, and space for something. This house is long like Machiya and seamless space without unnecessary walls. We designed some “Ma”(a unique space for doing something), which is like “Shoku-no-MA”(a dining space),” Tuma-no-Ma”(an individual space for the wife), and ”Doma”(an earthen semi-public space). You feel the extent of the space in this house, by opening and closing doors of the “Ma” entirely to alter the shape of rooms to suit the needs of the moment.

© Hiroshi Ueda
© Hiroshi Ueda

The third. To utilize natural energy effectively. Natural lighting and natural ventilation by the high windows there are. This house has solar panels on the roof for water heating system and a ventilation system. It sends warm air from the loft to the “Doma” on the first floor.

© Hiroshi Ueda
© Hiroshi Ueda

K+S Architects
Houses Japan
Cite: "Machiya in Kawagoe House / K+S Architects" 30 May 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/940335/machiya-in-kawagoe-house-k-plus-s-architects/> ISSN 0719-8884

