Miller Hull Studio Earns Nation's First Living Building Challenge 4.0 Certification

The Miller Hull Partnership has earned a Living Building Challenge Petal Certification for the renovation of its San Diego studio. The renovation is the first project certified under the fourth version of the Living Building Challenge (LBC 4.0), which continues the standard’s mission of visionary building goals. Now all of Miller Hull’s offices are Petal certified.

Presented by the International Living Future Institute, Petal Certification falls under the larger Living Building Challenge program and is awarded to projects that achieve at least three complete Petals, or performance areas, out of the seven total Petals (Place, Water, Energy, Health & Happiness, Materials, Equity, and Beauty). One of the three completed Petals must be the Energy, Water or Materials Petal.

“I’m proud of the commitment Miller Hull has made beyond their project work – to be accountable for their own operations and now have all of their own offices Living Building Challenge certified,” said Miller Hull Living Building Challenge Services Director Chris Hellstern. “It’s a significant achievement for the building industry because it continues to show the Living Buildings can be built in any climate with any building type and in this case, a commercial tenant improvement.”

The San Diego studio successfully pursued six of the seven Petals, which includes achieving Net Zero Energy through the Energy Petal. Located in The Wharf at Point Loma Marina, the primary drivers of the San Diego studio renovation were occupant health and comfort considerations. Completed by a team of DPR Construction, PAE Engineers, A.B. Court & Associates, Apex Mechanical Systems, and Ickler Electric, Miller Hull’s new San Diego studio celebrates the view of San Diego Bay.

“This was a homecoming for us in many ways,” said Miller Hull Principal Ben Dalton, design lead on the project. “Inhabiting a space designed by Bob Hull, my mentor and one of our firm’s founders, has been a very special experience for me personally, and we now get to benefit from the amazing building he designed. We also get to take pride in helping complete Bob’s commitment to ecological and social betterment by creating a collaborative, open office setting that engages and inspires our staff.”

News via The Miller Hull Partnership, LLP